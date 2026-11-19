Indian IT stocks extended losses on Thursday, following weak momentum in global technology shares. The Nifty IT index declined 2.01%, with all its constituents trading lower.

The Nifty IT index declined for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The index has closed lower in eight of the past 10 trading sessions. It has fallen 4.70% in one week.

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Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were the worst performers on the Nifty IT index, falling more than 2% each. Mphasis, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), LTM, Persistent Systems and Coforge slipped more than 1% each. Oracle Financial Services Software shares also fell over half a percent each.

Why Are IT Stocks Falling?

Indian IT stocks have remained under pressure amid concerns over near-term currency headwinds following the recent appreciation in the rupee. Rupee has appreciated 2.5% against the dollar quarter-to-date, with the USD/INR exchange on track to decline for the first time in seven quarters.

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Gains against euro and pound are sharper. The local currency is up 6.2% against the euro and 3.4% against pound during the period.

Analysts at Citi remain cautious on the IT sector, anticipating a 1-1.5% quarter-on-quarter currency headwind in the December quarter (Q3 FY27).

Citi also highlighted that cross-currency movements are turning adverse for IT companies, adding to the sector's challenges. Meanwhile, AI-led productivity gains are intensifying competitive pressures, while the expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) continues to weigh on traditional outsourcing spending.

On the margin front, Citi sees relatively higher risks for Infosys and Tech Mahindra. Persistent Systems and Hexaware Technologies are also facing elevated margin risks.

The brokerage added that revenue growth will remain a key driver of medium-term valuations for IT companies.

Earlier, HSBC had said that both the rupee and cross-currency movements were less favourable for Indian IT companies in the seasonally weak third quarter compared with the second quarter.

These currency headwinds could pose a near-term margin risk of 75-100 basis points in the second half of the financial year, HSBC said.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty IT index entered a bearish consolidation phase, following an almost 20% rally off late September lows, noted Kush Bohra, Founder, kushbohra.com.

“Breaking below its 20 DMA, price action now tests the 50 and 200 DMA confluence around 30,300. Historically, a core FII overweight alongside Banking, IT faces shifting institutional dynamics; renewed FII flows may cushion downside support, yet momentum suggests rangebound chop rather than another vertical breakout as capital rotates toward Financials and Consumption,” Bohra added.

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