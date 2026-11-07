This Asian Country Is Gaining Popularity As A Fast-Growing Global Study Destination

Asia has for long attracted international students who wish to pursue higher education as it is budget friendly and provides an outstanding mix of practical and theoretical exams. However, in recent times Malaysia has strengthened its standing as a major destination for international students, with new data showing strong growth in overseas enrolments and increasing recognition of the country's higher education ecosystem.

The country has been included among the "Big 14" global study destinations featured in ICEF Insights 2027, placing Malaysia alongside top education destinations as the country hosted 159,100 international students as of December 2025.

Among the 14 countries assessed, Malaysia recorded the third-highest growth in international student numbers over the past five years.The inclusion highlights a broader shift in global student mobility, as students look beyond traditional destinations like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Countries across Asia and Europe are gaining ground as students consider factors such as affordability, academic quality, visa processes, employability and overall student experience.

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According to the data, Malaysia recorded a 70 per cent increase in international student numbers over five years and 16 per cent growth in the latest reporting year. Both figures were higher than the growth rates reported by the four traditional study destinations over the same periods.

The current international student population has since crossed 170,000, indicating continued momentum in overseas enrolment. Education Malaysia Global Services Chief Executive Officer Novie Tajuddin, who led the Malaysian delegation at ICEF Berlin alongside representatives from five higher education institutions, credited the growth in the number of international students to sustained efforts across the sector.

"This is a proud achievement for Malaysia. It reflects the sustained commitment of our higher education institutions to delivering quality education, strengthening international partnerships and providing an experience that students value and recommend to others," he was quoted as saying.

"Our institutions are central to this progress. Their dedication, together with the support of the Ministry of Higher Education and our partners, continues to build confidence in Malaysia as a preferred study destination," he added.

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Malaysia's growth is visible across its major student source markets, with China being its largest with nearly 62,200 students studying in the country.

Indonesia contributed around 13,000 students, up 13 per cent, while Bangladesh recorded 11,400 students, marking a sharp 29 per cent rise. India accounted for approximately 6,200 students, up 15 per cent, while Pakistan contributed about 6,000 students, an increase of 20 per cent.

Malaysia is positioned as an attractive option for international students as it combines comparatively affordable tuition and living expenses with English-medium academic programmes and a multicultural environment.

For students from Asia, the country also offers geographic proximity and access to a wide range of universities and transnational education options. Novie stated that the focus would now be on ensuring that rising enrolment is matched by strong student services.

Moreover, Malaysia has also received international recognition for its student support infrastructure. In September, EMGS's International Student Arrival Centre won the Student Support Award at The PIEoneer Awards 2026 in London. The centre was selected ahead of seven finalists from Canada, Singapore and the United Kingdom, including UCAS and the UK Council for International Student Affairs.

Located at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2, the International Student Arrival Centre operates around the clock. It assists international students before immigration clearance, helps them navigate arrival procedures and provides support during their first point of entry into Malaysia.

With international student numbers continuing to rise and source markets becoming more diverse, Malaysia is emerging as an increasingly important player in global higher education, particularly for students seeking alternatives to more expensive traditional destinations.

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