Arsenal Vs Hull City Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Arsenal will look to continue their strong run in the Premier League when they take on Hull City at home.

Mikel Arteta's side head into the contest after a 1-0 win over Liverpool in their previous league fixture.

The Gunners will be aiming to maintain their position at the top end of the Premier League table and extend their winning run in the competition.

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Hull City, meanwhile, will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw by Ipswich Town in their previous league outing. The visitors face a difficult challenge against the defending champions, who will have home advantage.

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Arsenal vs Hull City: Match Date And Time

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Arsenal vs Hull City: Venue

The Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Hull City will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal vs Hull City: Match Referee

Farai Hallam will be the match referee for the Arsenal-Hull City contest.

Arsenal vs Hull City: Recent Form

Arsenal: W-W-D-W-W

Hull City: D-D-L-D-L

Arsenal vs Hull City: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 26

Arsenal: 18

Hull City: 3

Draws: 5

Arsenal vs Hull City: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted XI: David Raya (GK), Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz.

Hull City Predicted XI: Konstantinos Tzolakis (GK), Lewie Coyle, Semi Ajayi, John Egan, Nobel Mendy, Ryan Giles, Mohamed Belloumi, Tim Iroegbunam, Regan Slater, Elliot Stroud, Oli McBurnie.

How To Watch Arsenal vs Hull City Live Telecast In India?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

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How To Watch Arsenal vs Hull City Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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