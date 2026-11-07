Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Chennaiyin FC will take on East Bengal FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Saturday, November 7, with both teams looking to secure three points.

The Marina Machans will return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai for the contest, where they will face an East Bengal side that has enjoyed a strong recent record against them.

East Bengal have won four of their last five matches against Chennaiyin FC, including a 3-1 victory at the Marina Arena last season.

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The Kolkata-based side will be hoping to continue that run, while Chennaiyin will look to put up a stronger performance in front of their home supporters.

The match is part of the first phase of the ISL 2026-27 season, which features 13 teams.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Match Date, Time

The Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Saturday, November 7. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Venue

The Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Recent Form

Chennaiyin FC have had a difficult start to their ISL 2026-27 campaign and are still searching for their first win. They began their season with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa before suffering a 0-2 defeat against Bengaluru FC.

The Marina Machans then went down 0-1 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant before playing out a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their most recent outing. Chennaiyin have collected just two points from four matches and have scored only one goal so far.

East Bengal, meanwhile, have made an impressive start to their league campaign. The defending champions began with a commanding 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers before registering a 5-1 win against Inter Kashi.

The Kolkata-based side have scored nine goals in their opening two ISL matches and will be looking to maintain their winning run against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 12

Chennaiyin FC: 3

East Bengal FC: 4

Draws: 5

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Muhammed Saheef, Dippendu Biswas, Nuno Reis, Namgyal Bhutia, Ayush Chhetri, Nikola Stojanovic, Madih Talal, Brison Fernandes, Irfan Yadwad, Ramon Tanque.

East Bengal FC (4-3-3): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Jay Gupta, Diego Zivulic, Sandip Mandi, Lalchungnunga, Edmund Lalrindika, Mohammed Rashid, Jeakson Singh, Bipin Singh, Dani Ramirez, Ake Loba.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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