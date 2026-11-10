A New Samvat Wishlist: Inclusive Prosperity And Human Development

Diwali is a season of abundance, aspiration and renewal. Homes are illuminated, businesses open new account books, families make purchases they have planned for months, and communities come together in celebration. For millions of traders, artisans, manufacturers, retailers and service providers, this is among the most important periods of the year.

The festive economy sets a remarkable chain of enterprise in motion, connecting the smallest workshop to the largest marketplace. As India welcomes a new Samvat, there is much to celebrate about the country's economic journey and the confidence with which its people look towards the future.

A new year also offers an occasion to consider what prosperity should mean for a country of India's scale and diversity. Growth rates, market capitalisation, infrastructure investment, asset values and consumption tell us important things about economic activity. Yet they describe different dimensions of progress, and their movements do not always tell the same story.

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A rising stock market reflects investor confidence. Higher property values increase the wealth of owners. Strong consumption signals demand. The larger economic question is how these gains translate into productive investment, better incomes, secure livelihoods and opportunities for more citizens.

India has built substantial foundations over the past decade. Physical infrastructure has expanded, digital public infrastructure has transformed everyday transactions, financial inclusion has widened access to formal services, and the State's ability to deliver at scale has improved. Digital payments have become part of ordinary commerce.

Roads, highways, railways and logistics networks have altered the possibilities for businesses and communities. These changes have lowered several barriers to participation and created capacities whose full economic returns will emerge over time.

This is where India's development story becomes particularly interesting. The country has made significant investments in building economic capacity. The next challenge is to secure higher returns from that capacity through productivity, competitiveness, innovation and employment.

Infrastructure creates possibilities, while the economic activity it enables determines the returns. Digital access is valuable, while the businesses, services and livelihoods built on it determine its wider impact. The transition from building foundations to generating sustained economic value will shape India's next phase of growth.

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Turning Economic Capacity Into Prosperity

The distinction between wealth and productive wealth deserves attention. India's gold market offers an interesting illustration. According to the World Gold Council, gold demand in India during the September quarter of 2026 was 29 per cent lower than a year earlier, even as the value of spending increased by 3 per cent. Higher prices meant consumers spent more rupees while purchasing less gold.

Asset values can rise even as the volume of goods and services households can afford changes differently. A strong economy needs investment and well-functioning asset markets, while its enduring strength rests on productivity, incomes and the capacity to create value. This is also why the quality of growth matters. Manufacturing, research, technology, agriculture and services must generate businesses that can compete, innovate and employ people at scale.

Enterprises need predictable regulation, access to capital, skilled talent and dependable institutions. A capable State and a competitive private sector have complementary roles in this process. Public infrastructure and institutional credibility support private investment, while enterprise generates employment, tax revenues and new economic capabilities.

The geographical spread of opportunity will be equally consequential. India's metropolitan centres have accumulated advantages through capital, talent, infrastructure and institutional networks. More cities and towns need the resources and authority to become centres of enterprise and employment. Strong local institutions, reliable public services, transport and education can help businesses invest and people build sustainable lives beyond established economic centres. India's growth potential is closely linked to how effectively its cities and regions participate in it.

Inclusive growth belongs at the heart of this economic transition. More women entering the workforce, young people from smaller towns accessing quality skills, small enterprises gaining formal market access and rural producers securing better links to consumers all enlarge India's productive base.

Inclusion expands the number of people who can contribute to growth, while creating a broader and more resilient market for goods and services. Its economic value is reflected in both greater participation and improved household opportunity.

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The Human Returns Of Development

The economic story of a nation is inseparable from the development of its people. Education, healthcare, nutrition, skills and employability influence workforce quality and the choices available to citizens. As technology reshapes occupations and creates new industries, the ability to learn and adapt will become an increasingly important economic advantage.

India's demographic potential will deliver its full value when young people are equipped to participate in a changing economy and find productive work.

Household financial security is another important measure of progress. Rising incomes need to translate into the capacity to save, manage unexpected expenses, afford healthcare and invest in children's education. Access to credit can help families and enterprises advance, provided borrowing remains aligned with repayment capacity.

The resilience of household finances influences consumption, investment and confidence. These everyday economic realities deserve a place alongside the more visible measures of national growth.

There is also a social dimension to the festive economy. The potter making lamps, the tailor preparing new clothes, the flower seller, the small trader and the delivery worker are all part of the chain of enterprise that makes the season possible. Their work sustains local commerce and preserves skills. Their ability to access finance, technology, social protection and fair markets will influence whether economic expansion creates durable livelihoods across the country.

As the new Samvat begins, India has every reason to celebrate its achievements and remain confident about its prospects. The foundations built so far have opened possibilities across sectors and regions. The next chapter will be shaped by how effectively those foundations generate productivity, better jobs, stronger institutions and wider participation in prosperity.

India's development is a work in progress, and that is a source of possibility. The measure of India's success will lie in how much opportunity its growth creates, and how many citizens are able to turn that opportunity into lasting prosperity. That is a fitting ambition for the new year.

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