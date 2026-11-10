Pakistan’s Punjab Minister Blames Diwali Firecrackers In India For Poor AQI In Lahore

Lahore witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality during Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly crossing the hazardous 600 mark and reaching alarming levels at several monitoring stations. Pakistan's Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attributed the pollution spike to cross-border smoke from Diwali fireworks and stubble burning in Indian cities.
In statements posted on X, Aurangzeb alleged that polluted air from Indian cities, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda and Ferozepur, entered Lahore through the eastern corridor, significantly increasing pollution levels on November 8.
However, she later reported a considerable improvement in air quality, crediting the Punjab government's anti-smog operations, favourable weather conditions, increased wind speed and continuous monitoring. According to her update, Lahore's overall AQI had fallen to 208, while readings at several monitoring stations, including Civil Secretariat, Bedian, Upper Mall and Punjab University, also declined substantially.
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Aurangzeb said the preventive measures introduced under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had helped control local pollution sources and reduce the impact of the cross-border pollution. She added that changing wind direction and improved weather conditions were contributing to the recovery.
الحمدللہ! لاہور کا ایئر کوالٹی انڈیکس (AQI) کم ہو کر 208 پر آ گیا ہے۔ سرحد پار دیوالی کی آتش بازی سے آنے والی آلودگی کے باوجود پنجاب حکومت کے اداروں کی مسلسل محنت،بہتر موسمی صورت حال کی بہتری, مؤثر اسموگ کنٹرول آپریشنز، بہتر ہوا کی رفتار اور مسلسل فیلڈ مانیٹرنگ کے باعث فضائی معیار میں بہتری آ رہی ہے۔تمام متعلقہ ادارے مسلسل فیلڈ میں متحرک ہیں۔ اج صبح 9بجے سے اب تک سول سیکرٹریٹ کا AQI 614 سے کم ہو کر 155، بیدیاں 746 سے 172، اپر مال 621 سے 177، پنجاب یونیورسٹی 768 سے 181 اور علامہ اقبال ٹاؤن 1063 سے کم ہو کر 207 پر آ گیا ہے۔ عوام حکومتی انفورسمنٹ اداروں کے نمائندگان سے بھرپورتعاون کریں اورای پی اے کی جانب سے جاری کردہ ایڈوائزری پرعمل کریں ماحولیاتی قوانین پر مؤثر عملدرآمد اور آلودگی کے تمام ذرائع پر قابو پانے کی کوششیں جاری رہیں گی۔ صاف اور صحت مند فضا ہماری اولین ترجیح ہے۔— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 9, 2026
Meanwhile, the provincial government issued health advisories urging residents to take precautions, particularly children, elderly people, pregnant women and individuals suffering from heart, lung and respiratory diseases.
Residents were advised to temporarily suspend morning walks, jogging, cycling and other outdoor activities. People were also asked to keep windows, skylights and doors closed at homes and workplaces to prevent polluted air from entering.
Motorists were advised to keep vehicle windows shut and use air conditioners in recirculation mode. Authorities also urged residents to avoid burning garbage, dry leaves and other materials.
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Aurangzeb appealed to citizens to cooperate with enforcement agencies and follow instructions issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
گزشتہ روز میں نے واضح کیا تھا کہ 8 نومبر کو لاہور میں فضائی آلودگی سرحد پار دیوالی کے تہوار پر بڑے پیمانے پر ہونے والی آتش بازی کی وجہ سے بڑھی ہے۔مشرقی کوریڈور کے ذریعے بھارتی شہروں بھٹنڈہ، جالندھر، فیروز پور، لدھیانہ، کھیم کرن، امرتسر، فضلکہ اور ترن تارن کی طرف سے آنے والی آلودہ ہواؤں نے لاہور کے 'اے کیو آئی' میں اضافہ کیا۔ تاہم وزیر اعلی مریم نواز شریف کی محنت اور وژن کی وجہ سے مقامی سطح پر آلودگی بڑھانے والے عوامل پر سخت کنٹرول کی وجہ سے ہواؤں کا رخ بدلتے ہی اے کیو آئی بہتر ہو رہا ہے۔ اس ضمن میں پنجاب حکومت کے پیشگی حفاظتی اقدامات بھی موثر ثابت ہوئے۔ یہی وجہ ہے کہ گزشتہ سالوں کی طرح دیوالی پر پھیلنے والی فضائی آلودگی کے باوجود AQI نے پیش گوئی کی سطح سے تجاوز نہیں کیا . الحمدللہ اگلے دو سے تین گھنٹوں میں ہوا کے رخ اور رفتار میں تبدیلی اور دھوپ نکلنے سے صورتحال بہتر ہونے کی توقع ہے۔ وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف کی ہدایت پر تمام متعلقہ محکمے مسلسل فیلڈ میں متحرک ہیں۔ بزرگ اور بچے غیر ضروری گھر سے باہر نہ نکلیں۔ کھڑکیاں، روشن دان اور دروازے بند رکھیں۔ AQI نیچے آنے تک بچے، بزرگ، حاملہ خواتین اور دل، پھیپھڑوں یا سانس کے امراض میں مبتلا افراد گھروں کے اندر رہیں۔ صبح کی سیر، جاگنگ، سائیکلنگ اور تمام آؤٹ ڈور سرگرمیاں عارضی طور پر معطل رکھیں۔ گھروں، دفاتر اور دیگر عمارتوں کی کھڑکیاں اور دروازے بند رکھیں تاکہ آلودہ ہوا اندر داخل نہ ہو۔ گاڑی میں سفر کے دوران کھڑکیاں بند اور ایئر کنڈیشنر کا Recirculation Mode فعال رکھیں۔گھروں اور اطراف میں کچرا، پتے یا دیگر اشیا جلانے سے مکمل اجتناب کریں۔ ای پی اے کی جاری کردہ ہدایات پر عمل کریں۔ مقامی سطح پر آلودگی پر مکمل کنٹرول اور شہریوں کی حفاظت ہمارا مشن ہے۔— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 9, 2026
The Punjab government said controlling pollution at the local level and protecting public health remained its priorities as Lahore continued to battle hazardous smog conditions.
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