Pakistan’s Punjab Minister Blames Diwali Firecrackers In India For Poor AQI In Lahore

Lahore witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality during Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly crossing the hazardous 600 mark and reaching alarming levels at several monitoring stations. Pakistan's Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attributed the pollution spike to cross-border smoke from Diwali fireworks and stubble burning in Indian cities.

In statements posted on X, Aurangzeb alleged that polluted air from Indian cities, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda and Ferozepur, entered Lahore through the eastern corridor, significantly increasing pollution levels on November 8.

However, she later reported a considerable improvement in air quality, crediting the Punjab government's anti-smog operations, favourable weather conditions, increased wind speed and continuous monitoring. According to her update, Lahore's overall AQI had fallen to 208, while readings at several monitoring stations, including Civil Secretariat, Bedian, Upper Mall and Punjab University, also declined substantially.

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Aurangzeb said the preventive measures introduced under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had helped control local pollution sources and reduce the impact of the cross-border pollution. She added that changing wind direction and improved weather conditions were contributing to the recovery.

Meanwhile, the provincial government issued health advisories urging residents to take precautions, particularly children, elderly people, pregnant women and individuals suffering from heart, lung and respiratory diseases.

Residents were advised to temporarily suspend morning walks, jogging, cycling and other outdoor activities. People were also asked to keep windows, skylights and doors closed at homes and workplaces to prevent polluted air from entering.

Motorists were advised to keep vehicle windows shut and use air conditioners in recirculation mode. Authorities also urged residents to avoid burning garbage, dry leaves and other materials.

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Aurangzeb appealed to citizens to cooperate with enforcement agencies and follow instructions issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Punjab government said controlling pollution at the local level and protecting public health remained its priorities as Lahore continued to battle hazardous smog conditions.

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