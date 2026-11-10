Scene Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya Starrer Sees A Dip, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Gross

Suriya's Scene continues to draw audiences to theatres, with the Tamil-Telugu film holding steady after a strong opening weekend. The Jithu Madhavan directorial saw a slight decline in its Monday business but has moved closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India gross collections.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Scene collected Rs 21.25 crore net across 5,801 shows in India on Day 4. This was a 10.1% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 23.65 crore. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 84.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 98.05 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.

The film added an estimated Rs 5 crore overseas on Monday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 51.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 149.55 crore in four days. Scene recorded an overall occupancy of 65.9% on Monday.

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The film sold an estimated 15.78 lakh tickets on Day 4, taking its total ticket sales to around 62.78 lakh over four days.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version led the Day 4 collections with Rs 17.85 crore net, accounting for the majority of the film's domestic earnings. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.40 crore net, taking the combined total to Rs 21.25 crore.

Region-Wise Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 14.65 crore gross on Day 4. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in Rs 4.10 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 2.70 crore and Kerala contributed Rs 2.75 crore.

The remaining Indian markets accounted for Rs 50 lakh, taking the day's total India gross to Rs 24.70 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Scene began its theatrical run with Rs 19.15 crore net on Day 1. It collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 21.25 crore on Day 4, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 84.40 crore.

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About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-dark comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, marking his Tamil directorial debut. Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, while Nazriya Nazim portrays Maya and Naslen appears as Eeswaran. The cast also includes Anandaraj as Irudhayaraj, Lal as Stephen and Raj Priyan as Sibi.

The film follows DSP Inbaraj, an eccentric and hot-headed police officer who is denied permission to resign by his superior, Stephen. Instead, Inbaraj is assigned to reopen an unfinished copycat murder case and is paired with a quirky, troublesome team. The investigation soon turns into a chaotic chase involving Eeswaran, a ruthless contract killer.

Suriya and Jyothika produced Scene under 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios. The film's music is composed by Sushin Shyam, while Vineeth Augustian handled cinematography.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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