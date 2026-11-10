Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nayanthara Starrer Continues Upward Trend, Check Earnings

Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 is showing promising momentum at the box office, with the film continuing to draw audiences even after its opening weekend. The fantasy comedy-drama has maintained its upward trend, recording another rise in collections on Monday.

Day 4 Collection

On Day 4, Mookuthi Amman 2 earned Rs 5.15 crore net in India across 1,733 shows, registering a 12% rise over Sunday's collection of Rs 4.60 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 14.08 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 16.30 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an average of Rs 29,717 per show on Monday, with overall occupancy reaching 66.8%.

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Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continued to lead the film's box office performance on Day 4, contributing the majority of its domestic earnings. The Tamil version collected Rs 4.95 crore net across 1,523 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 20 lakh from 210 shows.

Tamil accounted for around 96.1% of the day's net collection, with Telugu contributing the remaining 3.9%.

Show-Wise Earnings

Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded an average of Rs 29,717 per show on Day 4 across 1,733 screenings. The film's overall occupancy stood at 66.8%.

Region-Wise Performance

Tamil Nadu remained the film's strongest market, contributing Rs 5.35 crore in gross collections on Day 4. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana followed with Rs 25 lakh, while Karnataka added Rs 25 lakh.

Kerala and the rest of India contributed Rs 5 lakh each, taking the film's total India gross to Rs 5.95 crore for the day.

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Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film saw a strong jump on Sunday, collecting Rs 4.60 crore, before adding Rs 5.15 crore on Monday.

About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to safeguard the prince and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

The film also stars Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay. Gopi Amarnath serves as the cinematographer, while Hiphop Tamizha has composed the music. It was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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