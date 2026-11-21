US President Donald Trump has praised Anthropic's record-breaking market debut, saying he has "a lot of respect" for chief executive Dario Amodei.

He also warned that blocking approvals for data centres would push AI builders to set up overseas.

In remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump called artificial intelligence "bigger than the Industrial Revolution, believe it or not."

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"That's what they say, and I agree with it," he said. "Just had a very successful Anthropic, very successful launch. I have a lot of respect for Dario, and set a record. We're going to keep it all in this country."

He then cautioned against regulatory delays. "We don't want them to go build their product elsewhere because we are stupid and don't give them an approval that they should get. You know, they don't get approved, they'll go someplace else. A lot of countries want them. The next thing you know, they'll build them in space. That could happen too, right?"

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The comments come after Anthropic's Nasdaq debut. The offering raised $81.3 billion at $83 a share, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion and surpassing the record set by SpaceX's June IPO, which raised $75 billion. Amodei and the other co-founders each sold 3.38 million shares in the offering.

Trump's warm words mark a shift in tone. Ahead of the listing, Anthropic was at loggerheads with the Trump administration. Anthropic described a Defence Department move against it as "unconstitutional retaliation".

The two sides appear to have since patched things up: Amodei met Trump alone at the White House in late September, a day before the president lunched with other leading AI chief executives.

Trump also used the appearance to press communities to accept data centres, which have drawn local opposition over power use and land. In a separate clip posted on X, he said one deal had paid Louisiana teachers $50,000 and another had given residents $10,000 apiece. "And you're going to make a lot of money. You're going to have your taxes reduced," he said.

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The remarks were made as the president spoke to reporters following what C-SPAN described as meetings in China. Washington and Beijing are competing for leadership in AI, and Trump has repeatedly argued that the US must not cede ground. Chinese officials have dismissed such warnings as "fearmongering".

Anthropic's listing is the largest in Wall Street history and a test of investor appetite for AI companies that are growing fast but spending heavily. Its IPO prospectus showed Amodei earned $18 million in 2025, mostly in stock.

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