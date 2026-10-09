Tesla Announces New Experience Centre In Noida, Expands Presence In Delhi-NCR

Tesla has expanded its presence in Delhi-NCR by announcing a new Experience Centre at Skymark One in Sector 98, Noida. The facility marks the electric vehicle maker's third sales touchpoint in the region, following its locations in Delhi and Gurugram.

According to an official release, the new centre gives prospective buyers in Noida and neighbouring areas another location to explore Tesla's electric vehicles and schedule test drives.

Tesla Experience Centre Noida: Location And Facilities

The Tesla Experience Centre is located at Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to Tesla's official website, the centre operates daily from 11 am to 8 pm. Customers can also schedule a demo drive through the company's website.

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The facility allows prospective buyers to view Tesla vehicles in person and experience them through demo drives before making a purchase decision. Its addition expands the company's retail presence across Delhi-NCR.

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Which Tesla Cars Can Buyers Explore?

Tesla currently offers the Model Y in India in two variants: the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive. The former starts at Rs 50.89 lakh, while the six-seat Model Y L is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh, according to Tesla's official website.

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive has a claimed driving range of up to 500 km under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The Model Y L offers a six-seat configuration and all-wheel drive. Actual driving range can vary depending on driving conditions and other factors.

Tesla's Expansion In India

Tesla entered the Indian market in 2025 and has been expanding its retail and customer-facing presence. Its official store directory lists locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The addition of the Noida Experience Centre gives the company another point of contact for prospective customers in the National Capital Region. Customers can visit the facility to explore the Model Y range and arrange a demo drive.

Tesla's expanding retail footprint is part of its effort to make its vehicles accessible to more prospective buyers in India. However, the addition of a new centre does not, by itself, indicate how the company's sales performance will change in the country.

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