OpenAI Defends Firing 3 Researchers After AI Safety Concerns Spark Controversy

OpenAI has defended its decision to fire three AI safety researchers following a dispute over the handling of sensitive company information, rejecting claims that their dismissals were linked to their work on AI safety. The researchers, Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni, have warned that the move could discourage other employees from speaking up about concerns over artificial intelligence.



Why Did OpenAI Fire The Three Researchers?

OpenAI said an internal investigation found a serious breach of trust involving the company's confidential information. It maintained that the three researchers had violated its rules for accessing and handling sensitive material. However, the company has not publicly explained all the details of the alleged violations. The researchers dispute OpenAI's account and say they acted in good faith while carrying out their work with outside AI safety experts.



ALSO READ: Acer, Lenovo, Asus And Dell: Best Laptops Under Rs 60,000 In Amazon Great Indian Festival



What Are The Researchers Saying?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In an open letter, the three researchers warned that their dismissals could discourage employees from speaking openly about AI risks. They argued that working with outside experts is important for identifying weaknesses in advanced AI systems. The researchers also denied being the source of a report published by The Information about concerns surrounding OpenAI's Astra model and the difficulty of monitoring how advanced AI systems behave. They said their work with external experts was connected to their safety responsibilities.



Jasmine Wang separately said she was dismissed after accidentally opening a sensitive email in an executive's inbox. She claimed she had previously been given access for recruiting work and had asked the IT team to remove it. This is Wang's account; OpenAI has not publicly confirmed all the details she described.



What Does OpenAI Say?

OpenAI has denied punishing employees for raising concerns, saying internal discussions about research and safety are a regular and important part of its work. The company maintains that the three researchers were fired over alleged misconduct, not their views on AI safety.

The dispute centres on whether companies can protect confidential information without discouraging employees from speaking up about potential risks. OpenAI and the former researchers offer different accounts of the dismissals, with key details still undisclosed. The case has brought renewed attention to transparency and oversight in the AI industry.

ALSO READ: OpenAI's GPT-6 Brings Intelligent UI To ChatGPT; Free Users Get Access From October 8

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.