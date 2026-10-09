Acer, Lenovo, Asus And Dell: Best Laptops Under Rs 60,000 In Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale has brought down prices on laptops from brands such as Acer, Lenovo, Asus and Dell, with several models available for under Rs 60,000. The deals cover options for students, work-from-home users and everyday computing, while additional coupons, bank discounts and no-cost EMI offers could help buyers save more.



Acer Aspire One

The Acer Aspire One is priced at Rs 44,990 on Amazon during the sale, down from its listed MRP of Rs 92,999. It features a 14 inch display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. The laptop comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, making it an option for students and users who need a machine for everyday tasks. An additional Rs 1,000 coupon is listed, subject to eligibility.



Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is available for Rs 49,990 on Amazon. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 3 7320 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. This configuration should suit everyday activities such as preparing documents, attending online meetings and browsing the internet. A Rs 300 coupon and eligible bank offers are also listed.



Asus Vivobook Go 14

The Asus Vivobook Go 14 is priced at Rs 52,990 on Amazon. It features a 14 inch Full HD display, an AMD Ryzen 3 7320 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Its compact screen size may appeal to students and professionals who prefer a smaller laptop for carrying between home, college and work.



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Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus Vivobook 15 is available for Rs 52,990 on Amazon. It features a 15.6 inch Full HD display and an Intel Core 3 100U processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Its larger screen may be useful for working with spreadsheets, documents and multiple windows. Eligible bank offers can bring the price down further.



Dell 15

The Dell 15 is priced at Rs 49,990 on Amazon. It comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The higher refresh rate can make scrolling appear smoother, while the SSD helps with faster boot times and file access.



These five laptops offer different screen sizes and configurations below Rs 60,000. Before buying, compare the processor, memory and storage with your needs. Also check the final checkout price, as coupons and bank discounts depend on eligibility and may change during the sale.



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