Neeti Mohan's Father Brij Mohan Sharma Dies; Celebrities Pay Tributes

The music fraternity reacted to the death of singer Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma. Several friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry reached out to Neeti and her family following the news.

Neeti announced the death of her father on Sunday. He died on Thursday. Sharing the news on social media, the singer described him as a guiding presence in the family.

She wrote, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma, who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026."

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Neeti added, "A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives."

She concluded her message by writing, "His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you, Papa."

Shreya Ghoshal, Palak Muchhal Pay Tributes

Shreya Ghoshal described Brij Mohan Sharma as a warm and affectionate person. She wrote, "My deepest condolences to you and your family. He was such a doting father and a simple, warm human being. No words can ever fill the void of losing a parent. May God give you and your family the strength to cope with this pain. Om Shanti."

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Palak Muchhal also shared a message for Neeti, writing, "I'm so deeply sorry to hear about uncle. I know how precious the bond between a daughter and her father is, and my heart aches for you. May all the beautiful memories and the love he has left behind give you strength through this difficult time. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love and a very tight hug. Om Shanti."

Celebrities Offer Condolences

Neha Dhupia commented, "Neeti, my love, n strength to you and the entire family."

Dia Mirza wrote, "My deepest condolences, Neeti. Your father has left a deep impact in our world by raising such strong, independent, empathetic and loving girls. I will never forget our conversation on the flight about him. Love and light. Om Shanti."

Himesh Reshammiya wrote, "May God bless his soul and give strength to the family." Maniesh Paul commented, "Om Shanti." Shankar Mahadevan, Pragya Jaiswal and Aparshakti Khurana were also among those who paid their respects.

Brij Mohan Sharma was the father of four daughters — Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan. He supported their individual interests and encouraged them as they built careers in the entertainment industry. While Neeti became a playback singer, her sisters pursued careers in dance and acting.

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