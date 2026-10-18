Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 78 Lakh Jacob & Co. Watch Steals Spotlight At Ramayana Trailer Launch

Ranbir Kapoor's appearance at the international trailer launch of Ramayana in Bengaluru on October 15 grabbed attention for more than his portrayal of Lord Rama. His choice of a luxury timepiece became a talking point at the event, with its design carrying a strong connection to the epic.

Kapoor attended the event with co-stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh. Director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman were also present.

The actor, who plays Lord Rama, wore the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Special Edition. According to Ethos Watches, the timepiece is priced at Rs 78,00,000.

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Ram Janmabhoomi-Inspired Design

The special edition features a miniature depiction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Rama holding his bow and Lord Hanuman. The watch has a rose gold case and clasp, along with an orange strap and pin buckle.

It belongs to Jacob & Co.'s Epic X collection, known for its openworked and sculptural case designs. The edition combines the collection's contemporary watchmaking style with religious and cultural imagery associated with Ram Janmabhoomi.

Price And Variants

While Kapoor's Rose Gold Special Edition is listed at Rs 78 lakh, other versions in the Ram Janmabhoomi collection come at different price points. According to Ethos Watches, the Titanium Edition is priced at Rs 35.88 lakh, while the Gold Edition variants range from Rs 83 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Earlier Watch

A Ram Janmabhoomi-inspired Jacob & Co. watch had also featured at the film's Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp red-carpet event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in July. Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma wore the Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition, valued at Rs 35.88 lakh by Ethos Watch Boutiques.

The limited-edition watch featured Lord Ram with his bow and arrow, Lord Hanuman in a prayerful pose and a miniature Ayodhya Ram Temple. “Jai Shri Ram” was also featured on its chapter ring. Sharma performed Rama Rama at the event and was photographed with Kapoor and Yash.

Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Rama

Speaking at the Bengaluru event, Kapoor said, "I could not believe that I was getting an opportunity to portray Shri Rama on screen. I didn't think I deserved it. I had doubts: 'Would I be able to do it? Would I be able to do justice to the faith and the responsibility entrusted to me by millions of people who carry Lord Rama in their hearts?' But I also realised that it was an opportunity of a lifetime to transform myself, to understand Lord Rama, to understand the Ramayana, and to better understand our culture and history."

Yash also spoke about the epic's cultural significance at the event, describing it as something that “is in all our blood.”

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