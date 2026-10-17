'Take It Down Now': Neha Sharma Warns of Legal Action Over AI Images and Videos Using Her Likeness

Actor Neha Sharma has issued a strong warning against the unauthorised use of her face and likeness in AI-generated images and videos. She has demanded that such content be removed from social media and threatened legal action against those responsible for creating or sharing it.

Neha Sharma Issues Strong Warning

Taking to X on Saturday, Sharma, wrote. “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY,” she wrote.

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Sharma demanded the removal of unauthorised AI content, saying its use to misrepresent her or harm her reputation was unacceptable.

“Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable.”

Sharma threatened legal action against those sharing the content, warning that fake accounts or AI would not shield them from accountability.

“I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS. Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability.”

She ended her post with a firm message: “TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.”

Who Is Neha Sharma?

Neha Sharma is an Indian actress and model who made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chirutha (2007) and entered Bollywood with Crook (2010). Her notable films include Youngistaan, Tum Bin 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bad Newz.

She has also appeared in web series such as Illegal and 36 Days and ventured into the restaurant business.

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Growing Concerns Over AI Misuse

Neha Sharma's warning highlights the need to stop the misuse of AI-generated content. Fake images, videos and audio have become a growing concern in the film industry, with several celebrities taking legal action to protect their identities.

Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Suniel Shetty have approached courts seeking protection for their names, images and voices.

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake incident also brought the issue into the spotlight in India. Reacting to the incident, she said she was “extremely scarred” and urged people and authorities to take the problem seriously.

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