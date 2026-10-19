Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' Franchise Gets Darker Web-Series Spin-Off Starring Shanaya Kapoor

JioHotstar has unveiled the first look at Student of the Year: After Dark, a new web series spin-off from Karan Johar's popular Student of the Year franchise. Starring Shanaya Kapoor, the series presents the college drama in a darker avatar.

Student Of The Year: After Dark First Look

Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Student of the Year: After Dark takes the familiar college setting into a darker world. The project has been reimagined as a thriller competition web series, giving the story a new format and tone.

Maya described the series as a project that allowed her to strip the concept down and rebuild it through a different genre. “Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth. We had so much fun with the music of the show,” she said, while also praising Kapoor's performance.

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Karan Johar On The New Series

Johar, who launched the original Student of the Year in 2012 with Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has returned as producer for the web series.

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“When I look at this new chapter, I see a phoenix rising. We began this franchise with big dreams in 2012 and now we're breaking every rule we set. With Reema's genre-defying direction and Shanaya's powerful double-role performance, we're setting the stage for something spectacular. Shanaya isn't just stepping into the spotlight, she's shattering it and the first look is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Johar, Founder and Managing Director of Dharmatic Entertainment.

Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said adapting an established IP for a new format and generation involved both creative responsibility and risk.

“It is an exciting creative leap bringing back a familiar and much-loved IP in a completely new avatar, while retaining the spirit of what made it connect with audiences in the first place,” he added.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Dharmatic Entertainment, said the project goes beyond being a reboot and represents a genre-defying reimagining for a new generation. “Student of the Year: After Dark is not just a reboot, but a bold, genre-defying reimagining for a new generation.”

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Student Of The Year Franchise

The franchise began with Student of the Year in 2012, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Johar later followed it with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, starring Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

The new web series brings Shanaya Kapoor into the franchise, with Reema Maya directing the project and Dharmatic Entertainment backing the production.

Streaming Details

Student of the Year: After Dark will begin streaming on JioHotstar from November 13.

[With PTI Inputs]

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