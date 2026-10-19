Watch: Aruna Irani Returns To Work Months After Husband Kuku Kohli’s Death, Thanks Fans For Support

Veteran actor Aruna Irani has returned to work nearly two months after the demise of her husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli. The actor, who received an outpour of love and support from admirers, expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans for standing by her and supporting her during this difficult phase.

Aruna Irani shared a video message in which she thanked fans for helping her find the strength to resume work.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In the video, Aruna Irani said, “After the death of Kukuji, the love you all gave me, the support you gave me, I am very, very grateful for that.”

Also Read: 'Terrifying Scene In Daylight, Like Film Shoot': AICWA President Writes To Amit Shah On Tiger Shroff Car Firing

She admitted that she did not expect such overwhelming support during a difficult period in her life. Expressing her gratitude, she said, “I couldn't believe that in such a difficult time of mine, you all will be with me, will be standing with me.”

“It's because of the same love and the same energy of support that I am standing in front of you today and I am able to start working again. Asha karti hoon ki aap sab, meri zindagi ki aakhri saas tak yun hi mere saath rahenge (I hope that you all will be with me till the last breath of my life) Thank you. Thank you so much,” she concluded.

Kuku Kohli Died Of A Heart Attack

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 77. He had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24 after he began feeling unwell.

Aruna Irani's brother, Balraj Irani, had said, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed.” Despite doctors' efforts to revive him, the director was declared dead at around 5 pm on August 25.

Also Read: Jailer 2 Vs Drishyam 3 Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Three Films, Different Runs And One Box Office Race

Aruna Irani's Career In Films And Television

Aruna Irani has had a career spanning many decades in Hindi cinema. She has been part of notable films such as Bombay To Goa, Caravan, Bobby, Beta, Raja Babu and Dil To Pagal Hai.

Alongside films, she has also made her mark on television with shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Vaidehi and Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, also taking on both production and direction roles.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.