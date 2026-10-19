Jailer 2 Vs Drishyam 3 Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Three Films, Different Runs And One Box Office Race

Jailer 2, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion and Hanuman Ansh are currently drawing attention at the box office with each film at a different stage of its theatrical run. While Jailer 2 is making a strong start, Drishyam 3 and Hanuman Ansh are already deep into their runs. Here's how the three films compare in terms of their latest collections and overall box office totals.

Jailer 2 Vs Drishyam 3 Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 continued its strong run on Day 4, earning Rs 55.85 crore net in India. The collection jumped 18.2% from Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. With this, the film's India net total reached Rs 199.90 crore, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 424.25 crore.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion also saw a rise on Day 17, collecting Rs 6.25 crore net. The film recorded a 25% increase from Rs 5 crore on Day 16. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 347.35 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 538.27 crore.

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Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh continued its long theatrical run with Rs 46 lakh net on Day 73. The film registered a 76.9% jump from Rs 26 lakh on Day 72. Its India net collection has reached Rs 339.85 crore, with its worldwide gross standing at Rs 449.67 crore.

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Box Office Race

Drishyam 3 currently leads the box office race with Rs 347.35 crore net in India, narrowly ahead of Hanuman Ansh at Rs 339.85 crore. Jailer 2 follows with Rs 199.90 crore. On the worldwide front, Drishyam 3 leads with Rs 538.27 crore, followed by Hanuman Ansh at Rs 449.67 crore and Jailer 2 at Rs 424.25 crore.

About The Films

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, as he is forced to return to his old ways after a new threat from the criminal underworld puts his family and legacy at risk. The action drama also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi. The film released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Ishita Dutta. The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari. Released on August 7, 2026, the film has also expanded to a Telugu-dubbed version and is planned for an international release.



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