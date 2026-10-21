Was Salman Khan The Shooters' Original Target And Not Tiger Shroff? What We Know

The investigation into the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car has revealed that Salman Khan was the original target, reported NDTV citing sources.

According to the sources, the accused allegedly conducted recce of Khan's house, however, on noticing heavy security at the Galaxy Apartment, Khan's residence, they decided to back down.

The sources added that Khan's security has been upgraded massively with elite commandos deployed with advanced MP5 SD6 submachine guns.

Police have not publicly confirmed.

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NDTV had earlier reported that the investigators suspected the shooters first set out to attack a different well-known figure, abandoned that plan when it proved unworkable, and then turned to Shroff.

Sources cited by NDTV said the accused followed the actor's whereabouts online, including through posts by his fans. Police are reportedly examining whether the real aim was to unsettle the film industry.

How The Switch Allegedly Happened

According to NDTV's sources, the men told interrogators they could not get close to their first choice. They then noticed from fan-made reels that Shroff moved about without police cover, which made him an easier mark.

The sources said the three had been allegedly given Rs 50,000 upfront, with promises of more money and jobs later.

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The Attack

Three men on a motorcycle fired at Shroff's car in Juhu on Sunday, 18 October, as he left a football ground. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver was wounded. A bystander was also injured, and one gunman's weapon jammed at close range.

Gang Claim

A social media post attributed to gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It said Shroff was picked for ignoring warnings and for working with actor Salman Khan.

Police initially said they could not verify the post. The post named Khan only as a reason for targeting Shroff, not as the original target.

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Arrests So Far

The three alleged shooters, Hrithik alias Roshan (22), Rehan (18) and Phool Singh (18), were caught in Rajasthan's Kota, reportedly on their way to Nepal.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has since arrested four more people, Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23), on suspicion of supplying and carrying the weapons. They are now with Mumbai Police.

Officials have not said who the intended first target was, or whether the gang's leaders chose the switch. Police are still tracing the full chain of command behind the plot.

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