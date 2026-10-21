Who Are The Women Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case? Police Probe Alleged Weapons Link

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, for allegedly arranging and transporting the weapons used in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff.

The accused were handed over to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

The Arrests

The accused are Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23). Radha and Babita were arrested at the New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were picked up in Sonipat, Haryana, according to NDTV.

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The Special Cell produced them before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the BNSS.

Maharashtra Police's CID, Mumbai, then sought permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest, which the court allowed.

A three-day transit remand was also granted, the Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Who They Are

Kunal and Sumit are natives of Sonipat. Radha is from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, and Babita is from Azamgarh in the same state.

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Alleged Role In The Plot

Police allege Kunal and Sumit arranged the weapons, while Radha and Babita carried them to Mumbai and handed them over.

Kunal, who was recently released on bail, allegedly met Anil Pandit, a gangster from the gang that reportedly ordered the attack.

He is alleged to have procured a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar and persuaded Radha to take the weapon to Mumbai.

According to NDTV, Kunal took the two women to the New Delhi Railway Station on 15 October. They allegedly stayed in touch with him through an encrypted app, and he relayed instructions from Pandit. They reached Mumbai's Dadar station two days later and checked into a hotel.

A minor boy allegedly took the bag of weapons from Radha. The women reportedly left Mumbai for Delhi on the day of the attack.

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The Attack

Shroff had gone to play football in Juhu on Sunday evening. As his car reached the gate of the compound, two men opened fire from the front, shooting six to seven rounds.

One attacker was reportedly inches from the actor, but his gun jammed and Shroff was unhurt. His driver and a bystander were injured.

Shooters And Gang Link

Hrithik alias Roshan (22), Rehan (18) and Phool Singh (18) were earlier arrested in Rajasthan's Kota as they allegedly planned to flee to Nepal. They reportedly have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Shroff's proximity to Salman Khan.

Sources told NDTV that Shroff was not the original target. The shooters allegedly told police they wanted to kill another high-profile person, but changed targets after concluding they could not reach that individual.

They had reportedly been paid Rs 50,000 as an advance and promised more money and employment.

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