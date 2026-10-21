Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Company' First Poster Out; When Will The Daya Nayak Film Release?

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has unveiled the poster and release date of his upcoming crime drama Police Company, featuring Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Sharing the update on X on Tuesday, Varma confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on June 4, 2027, and offered a glimpse into its story of the police's fight against Mumbai's underworld.

Varma Shares Film's Theme

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In one of his posts, Varma described the film's police force with the lines, “To be violent is their qualification. Fear is their procedure. Hunting criminals is their job. And they don't file FIR'S. They just KILL to close the case.”

He followed this with a comparison between the police and the underworld, writing, “It's employees are more dangerous than the D COMPANY employees.”

In another post, Varma highlighted the scale of police operations in Mumbai between 1997 and 2004. “POLICE COMPANY was more dangerous than D Company because in between 1997 and 2004, it killed 319 gangsters,” he wrote.

What Is Police Company About?

Police Company focuses on the police officers who confronted the city's underworld during one of its “most violent chapter ever in the underworld of Mumbai”.

The story draws inspiration from real-life events and characters and explores the circumstances that led to the killing of around 300 gangsters during that period.

The project also brings audiences back to the world of Varma's cult crime drama Company, which explored Mumbai's criminal networks. However, Police Company shifts the focus to law enforcement and the operations carried out against gangsters.

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Cast And Production Details

Harshvardhan Rane will portray Daya Nayak, the Mumbai police officer known for his role in the crackdown on organised crime. The ensemble cast includes Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Ram Gopal Varma has directed the film and is producing it alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the project is being made under the banners of T-Series Films and RGV Company.

With Rane stepping into the role of Daya Nayak, Police Company is set to bring Mumbai's encounter era to the big screen next summer.

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