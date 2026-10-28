Buy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Platforms, Apollo Hospitals, Kaynes Tech, HDFC Bank, L&T, Tata Technologies | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd? Should you hold shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Jio Platforms Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services and Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Jio Platforms Ltd.

Avinash: Hold

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Company listed today, decent listing.

Medium term investor can continue to hold.

Short-term investor can book 50% profits.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (CMP: Rs 8,093.00)

Avinash: Hold

Hospital business is a large opportunity in India.

News flow of pricing cap will happen but Apollo will do well.

Apollo hospital has large bed capacity.

Hold, don't sell out in panic.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 3,807.50)

Avinash: Buy

L&T declared very good numbers yesterday.

Profit jump is better, has record order book of Rs 8lakh crore.

Company records small performance in second half of financial year.

Buy in staggered manner at CMP and stay invested for 2 years.



Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,178.80)

Avinash: Hold

PE multiples and valuations have been steep in the past.

Disappointment on earnings in the past has beaten down the stock.

Hold for two years to make alpha on the stock.

For short-term, exit on any rise.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (Rs 648.00)

Vaishali: Hold

Trend has seen good erosion.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 620

If there is a turnaround, stock can go to Rs 750-780 levels

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 680.85)

Avinash: Hold

HDFC Bank is a large bank. Anup Bagchi has been appointed in MD

Will take two-three quarters, to see improvement in numbers.

For long-term, hold till two years to see some alpha on the stock.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,072.70)

Vaishali: Hold

Recent development has weakened the stock.

If trader wants to average, wait for a little bit for the dip

Hold for long-term

Tata Steel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 169.22)

Avinash: Hold

Global metal cycle continues top be quite positive.

Second half financial for the company will be good.

Hold, better numbers are expected for FY27.

FDC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 376.10)

Vaishali: Hold

Stock has opened with a gap up after a long time

Rs 360 should be held on as support.

Stock can go to Rs 400-450 if stock sees good continuation.

Hold for now.

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