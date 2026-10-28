Buy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Platforms, Apollo Hospitals, Kaynes Tech, HDFC Bank, L&T, Tata Technologies | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd? Should you hold shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Jio Platforms Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?
Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services and Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
-
Gold Price Dips Ahead Of Diwali: Can It Go Lower On Dhanteras? What To Expect
-
What Would Make Brokers Bullish Again On Indian Markets? Axis Lists Its Triggers
-
India's Market Leaders To Decode The New Samvat At NDTV Profit Ignite In Mumbai On Oct 28
-
NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali 2026: Top Market Veterans Decode Wealth Creation
-
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season, Fed Policy Verdict And Crude Oil In Focus
-
NDTV Ignite, The Trillion-Dollar Trajectory: India's Road to 2030
Jio Platforms Ltd.
Avinash: Hold
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
- Company listed today, decent listing.
- Medium term investor can continue to hold.
- Short-term investor can book 50% profits.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (CMP: Rs 8,093.00)
Avinash: Hold
- Hospital business is a large opportunity in India.
- News flow of pricing cap will happen but Apollo will do well.
- Apollo hospital has large bed capacity.
- Hold, don't sell out in panic.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 3,807.50)
Avinash: Buy
- L&T declared very good numbers yesterday.
- Profit jump is better, has record order book of Rs 8lakh crore.
- Company records small performance in second half of financial year.
- Buy in staggered manner at CMP and stay invested for 2 years.
Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,178.80)
Avinash: Hold
- PE multiples and valuations have been steep in the past.
- Disappointment on earnings in the past has beaten down the stock.
- Hold for two years to make alpha on the stock.
- For short-term, exit on any rise.
Tata Technologies Ltd. (Rs 648.00)
Vaishali: Hold
- Trend has seen good erosion.
- Hold with a stop loss of Rs 620
- If there is a turnaround, stock can go to Rs 750-780 levels
HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 680.85)
Avinash: Hold
- HDFC Bank is a large bank. Anup Bagchi has been appointed in MD
- Will take two-three quarters, to see improvement in numbers.
- For long-term, hold till two years to see some alpha on the stock.
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,072.70)
Vaishali: Hold
- Recent development has weakened the stock.
- If trader wants to average, wait for a little bit for the dip
- Hold for long-term
Tata Steel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 169.22)
Avinash: Hold
- Global metal cycle continues top be quite positive.
- Second half financial for the company will be good.
- Hold, better numbers are expected for FY27.
FDC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 376.10)
Vaishali: Hold
- Stock has opened with a gap up after a long time
- Rs 360 should be held on as support.
- Stock can go to Rs 400-450 if stock sees good continuation.
- Hold for now.
ALSO READ | Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, United Breweries, Bharti Airtel, Mazagon Dock And Godrej Consumer — Ask Profit
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.