Ramayana Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Set For Massive Opening

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, one of the most awaited films of the year, is set for a big opening day as the magnum opus may break several records during its box office run.

Trade experts expect Ramayana to open at Rs 75–100 crore across languages on Day 1. Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, expects a Rs 75–80 crore net or around Rs 100 crore gross in India. He also believes the film can cross Rs 1,000 crore, with its opening weekend during Deepavali expected to match or beat some of the biggest openers. He expects collections to grow as families and repeat viewers return during the festive season.

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said Ramayana should not be judged like a regular commercial film because of its religious appeal. Speaking to news agency Press Trust of India, he said the film could earn Rs 2,500–3,000 crore if it connects with devotees. He also pointed to the success of recent faith-based films.

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Veteran distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal said Ramayana could become India's biggest film and may cross the reported Rs 3,000-crore collection of the Dhurandhar franchise. He also noted the connection between Diwali and Lord Rama, which could add to the film's appeal.

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Exhibitors On Ramayana's Box Office Potential

Akshaye Rathi said the film has a big scale, strong cast and high-quality visuals. He added that the story has a deep emotional connection with Indian audiences and could set new box office benchmarks if the storytelling connects with viewers.

Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation at Cinepolis India, said the chain had sold more than 1 lakh tickets and planned over 1,600 shows on opening day. He said first-day collections should be viewed carefully as Dhanteras falls on Friday, Choti Diwali on Saturday and Diwali on Sunday. Evening shows could see an impact as families attend puja or visit relatives, while Monday may give a clearer picture of the first week.

Miraj Entertainment plans 225 screens and 960 shows a day in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. Munshi said demand is strong in the National Capital Region, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, while Tier-2 markets are ahead of expectations. There will be no blanket price hike, especially in the South, with family-friendly prices in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. Miraj has also planned festive food and beverage options.

Rathi said advance bookings are strong for IMAX and 3D. IMAX tickets can cost Rs 3,000 or more in some places, while average ticket prices start at around Rs 200, with prices varying across cities.

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South India Box Office Outlook

Ramayana will compete with Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 in south India. Trade expert Ramesh Bala expects Rs 30–40 crore from the region. He said the buzz is stronger in Karnataka because of Yash, while Sai Pallavi could attract audiences in other southern states.

Bala said the south buzz is moderate compared with mass entertainers such as Pushpa 2, KGF 2 and RRR, making word of mouth important.

Rakesh Gothwaman of Chennai's Vettri theatres said south audiences often depend on the response to films from other industries. He said Ramayana will release in Hindi and south Indian languages before the two regional films and will have some space from Friday, but may not be as strong as Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2.

Chauhan said the film's long-term run will depend on whether it can bring Lord Ram's devotees to theatres. He believes it could either take a huge start and fail to sustain or continue its run for a long time.

Ramayana Cast And Crew

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(With PTI inputs)

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