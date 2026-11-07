Mumbai Woman Turns Sleep Into Fortune, Wins Rs 9.6 Lakh And Sponsored Holiday

A Mumbai woman has won Rs 9.6 lakh and a sponsored holiday after beating nine other contestants in an unusual sleeping competition. Jiniya Chatterjee was named India's Sleep Champion in the fifth season of the contest, organised by mattress and sleep-products brand Wakefit.

Chatterjee earned the title after completing a 60-day Sleep Internship conducted by the company. The initiative received more than 2 lakh applications from across the country, but only 10 candidates made it through multiple screening rounds and personal interviews, NDTV reported.

The two-month competition required participants to sleep in their own beds for 60 consecutive days while maintaining consistent sleeping schedules and aiming for approximately nine hours of sleep each night.

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Wakefit provided participants with mattresses and sleep trackers to monitor their sleeping patterns, consistency and overall sleep quality. Their performance was examined through sleep scores, which determined their positions on a leaderboard.

However, the competition was not limited to sleeping hours, as participants also had to complete weekly creative assignments and reality-show-style challenges.

Contestants completed playful challenges such as "Sleep Cinema", recreating movie scenes with a sleep theme) and "Sleep Bingo", logging sleep habits. There was also an "Undercover Sleep Mission" requiring them to say "pillow" or "blanket" 10 times in a casual conversation undetected. Weekly winners earned the title "Pro Sleeper of the Week."

Jiniya Chatterjee, Ratnagiri Manikandan, and Mehek Khot emerged as the top three after 60 days. In the 'Big Bedd' grand finale, they tackled tests like the Memory Foam Challenge and Sleep Auction. A final night in their custom sleep setups, and their resulting sleep scores, ultimately crowned the winner, reported NDTV.

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Wakefit's Sleep Internship has been a massive hit since its 2019 launch, receiving over 10 lakh applications across its first four seasons and handing out ₹1 lakh stipends to 65 selected interns. Following the success of Season 5, interested sleepers can now pre-register for Season 6 on their official site.

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