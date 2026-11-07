Invested Rs 10,000 In Gold Last Diwali: How Much Would It Be Worth Today?

Do you recall purchasing gold during the last Diwali, with the hope that it would be a profitable investment? You would be sitting on some gains if you had invested Rs 10,00 during the last festive season.

Gold has come a long way since the start of the year. After hitting all-time high levels in January 2026, there was a sharp correction in prices, falling more than 30% from its all-time highs. Even after such a fall in prices, gold is still trading above last Diwali levels.

According to the ETBFSI report, the prices of gold have increased by almost 10% since Dhanteras 2025. This means that an investment of Rs 10,000 during that period can now be worth Rs 11,000, indicating a gain of Rs 1,000 in slightly more than a year's time.

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However, this is only a rough estimate considering the increase in the price of gold.

Your actual return would depend on the gold rate on your purchase date, purity, and additional costs.

The gold price was not rising throughout the year. It rose to record highs in January 2026 and then fell back. Those who invested at the peak saw their investments fall in value. However, those who invested in gold during last Diwali are making profits.

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Should You Continue Investing In Gold?

Gold can be useful for diversifying a portfolio, but its prices can be volatile in the short term. Rather than investing all your money based on festive excitement, it is better to consider your financial goals and investment horizon.

If you bought gold last Diwali, your investment has likely grown. But the recent price correction is a reminder that even gold does not guarantee uninterrupted returns.

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