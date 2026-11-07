After Flights, Wave Of Bomb Threats At Media Houses Across Europe: What We Know So Far

After flights, several media organisations across Europe have been affected by a string of hoax bomb threats this week. A number of high-profile media companies, including Ireland's national broadcaster RTE, evacuated their offices on Friday after receiving bomb threats.



The news comes as several planes also received similar warnings, leading to widespread disruption in travel plans.



Media Organisations, Airports Receive Bomb Threats



An RTE reporter read excerpts of the email the company received in which someone claimed they would blow up Europe's “airplanes, cruise ships, subway stations and trains.”



“We want the whole world to know about us which is why one of our operatives has planted an explosive device in your building,” the email said.



UK media company Sky and Bulgaria's Nova TV also confirmed they had received a security threat, as did the Irish Independent newspaper and the Dublin offices of radio stations TodayFM and NewstalkFM. No explosives were recovered from anywhere.



On Friday, police in Denmark and the Czech Republic said that fresh threats had been issued against air traffic at Copenhagen and Prague airports. Fighter jets escorted three planes in Hungary's airspace that reported a threat.



At least 14 flights were impacted by similar incidents on Thursday. On Tuesday, seven flights were rerouted.



So far, no link has been established between the messages that airlines and media outlets received. The Irish government has warned that the situation is a "likely coordinated campaign of disruption".

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Who Is Behind The Incident?



Italian airports received bomb threats in an email from an anti-feminist group called “The Male State,” a Russian extremist organisation.



Other security analysts and government ministers have claimed that the hoaxes could be part of a wider hybrid campaign.



The hoax follows a series of cyberattacks and drone sightings over sensitive sites earlier this year. Remote hacking of supermarket freezers and a blood bank was also reported a few days ago.



Germany's Foreign Ministry said recent incidents, including bomb threats, cyberattacks and drones entering the airspace of several countries, showed that Europe's security was under threat well beyond the war in Ukraine.

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No hard evidence has emerged linking the hoaxes to Russia or any proxy groups controlled by the nations.

Also Read: Second Bomb Threat Scare In A Week Disrupts European Air Travel, Multiple Flights Diverted

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