Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2027 Time Table Released: Class 10th Exams From February 15, Class 12 From February 8

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) board exam timetable for the 2027 academic session, giving Class 10 and Class 12 students a clear schedule for their final exams. According to the official date sheet, the Maharashtra HSC 2027 theory exams will begin on February 8 and continue until March 11, 2027. The SSC board examinations will commence on February 15 and conclude until March 15, 2027.

The board will conduct the examinations in two shifts. The morning session will take place from 11 am to 2 pm, while the afternoon session will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Class 12 timetable covers General, Vocational and Bifocal streams.

Students can download the detailed 10th and 12th board exam timetable from mahahsscboard.in.

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For Class 12 students, the examination schedule will begin with English on February 8, while Hindi will be conducted on February 9, Marathi and other language papers, including Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali, are scheduled for February 10.

The Physics and Logic papers will be held on February 12, followed by Organisation of Commerce and Management on February 13. Chemistry is scheduled for February 16, while Economics will be conducted on February 17.

Students appearing for Mathematics and Statistics will take the exam on February 20. Biology is scheduled for February 23, while Book-Keeping and Accountancy will be held on February 25.

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Other important papers include Psychology on February 27, Geography on March 3, History on March 5 and Sociology on March 9.

Students enrolled in vocational and bifocal programmes will also have examinations spread across the schedule. Vocational papers will be held from March 2 onwards, while Bifocal Course Paper-I is scheduled for March 8 and Paper-II for March 11.

Maharashtra Board has advised students to check subject-wise timetable and note the exact date and session for each paper. Since some examinations are scheduled in the afternoon shift, students should verify their timing in advance to avoid any confusion on exam day.

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