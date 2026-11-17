Indian equity markets could have further room to extend their recovery, with improving corporate earnings and renewed foreign investor interest supporting sentiment, according to Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management.

Somaiyaa believes the recent return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to Indian equities is only the first phase of a broader recovery, as global investors initially look to neutralise their underweight positions in India before pursuing opportunities to generate alpha.

He explained that foreign investors typically begin by buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and large-cap stocks to quickly increase their exposure to India. Active stock selection and investments beyond benchmark constituents follow subsequently.

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On portfolio positioning, Somaiyaa said WhiteOak Capital has increased its allocation towards large-cap stocks over the past three months. For instance, the large-cap allocation in its opportunistic fund has increased from around 30% to nearly 50%, while small-cap exposure has declined from approximately 50% to 34-35%.

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He attributed the shift to a preference for a more balanced market-cap allocation, with opportunities emerging in large-cap stocks and the broader small-cap universe.

Somaiyaa also pointed to consistent domestic institutional investor (DII) buying as a key support for Indian markets. However, recent selling by domestic institutions should not necessarily be viewed as a reversal in sentiment.

He said profit-booking, particularly after markets recovered, along with the investment mandates of insurance companies and pension funds, has contributed to the selling. Hybrid mutual fund schemes also systematically book profits when valuations rise.

Somaiyaa expects mutual fund redemptions to increase as investors who remained invested through the recent period of subdued returns begin to recover their capital and book profits.

Despite these near-term developments, he remains constructive on Indian equities, citing better-than-expected September-quarter earnings and sustained positive momentum, while flagging crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions as key risks.

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