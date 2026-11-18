The Tripura government is keen to introduce B.Ed courses in general degree colleges across the state, with Dharmanagar Government Degree College becoming the first institution to take the initiative under NEP-2020, an official said on Wednesday. "The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 mandates converting colleges into multidisciplinary institutions in accordance with their resources. However, an institution must apply to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for introducing a B.Ed course and fulfil certain criteria," Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma told PTI.

He said Dharmanagar Government Degree College authorities had applied for permission to introduce the course, and the NCTE had issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the proposal.

"We are trying to introduce the B.Ed course at Dharmanagar Government Degree College from the next academic session. It will be a four-year integrated bachelor's degree programme with B.Ed, offering 60 seats," he said.

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Debbarma said other colleges in the state could also apply to introduce the four-year integrated BA/BSc/BCom programme with B.Ed.

A sizeable number of students leave Tripura every year after completing their graduation or postgraduate studies to pursue B.Ed courses in other states, particularly West Bengal, due to a shortage of seats, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is supporting the construction of a 200-seat hostel for girls belonging to the OBC community at Women's Polytechnic in Hapania, West Tripura, to strengthen their access to higher education, officials said on Wednesday.

Initiated during the 2024-25 financial year, the hostel project aims to provide safe and affordable residential facilities to eligible OBC girl students, particularly those residing in distant and rural areas, the ministry said in a statement.

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The project is being implemented by the Rural Development Department of the Tripura government on behalf of the OBC Welfare Department, with funding support from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. According to the ministry, access to suitable residential facilities is an important enabler of academic advancement for students living far from educational institutions.

The hostel will have essential amenities, including electricity, proper sanitation and hygiene facilities, safe drinking water and adequate security arrangements, to ensure a safe, healthy and supportive residential environment for students.

Beyond providing residential accommodation, the project also seeks to encourage leadership qualities, healthy competition, voluntary participation, social harmony, mutual cooperation and a spirit of national integration among students, the statement said.

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