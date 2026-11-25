APL Apollo Tubes outgoing Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta backed the company's decision to bring in Tata Steel as a strategic partner, saying the transaction will strengthen raw material security, support long-term growth and create value for shareholders.

As part of the deal with Tata Steel, Gupta will retain close to merely 2% of the company's shares, down from 28% stake held hitherto as Tata Steel buys Rs 15,510 crore worth of stake through a three-stage process.

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Speaking exclusively to NDTV Profit after the company's analyst call, Gupta said the decision was driven by Tata Group's reputation and legacy of responsible ownership.

"The business is being sold to one of the most respected groups in the industry," Gupta said, highlighting Tata Group's track record and governance standards as a key factor behind the transaction.

Addressing concerns around raw material availability, Gupta said the partnership strengthens supply security for APL Apollo and aligns with the company's long-term growth plans. He added that the interests of all stakeholders had been considered while structuring the deal.

A key concern among investors has been whether the transaction adequately rewards existing shareholders. On this, Gupta said the deal provides an opportunity for current shareholders to realise value, while also positioning the company for future growth under the new partnership structure.

Questions have also emerged about the treatment of minority shareholders following Tata Steel's proposed acquisition of a significant stake in the company. Gupta sought to reassure investors, saying the Tata Group would take care of minority shareholders going forward.

The comments come as Tata Steel announced plans to acquire up to 7.4 crore shares, representing a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes, for Rs 15,510 crore through a multi-tranche transaction, alongside an open offer for additional shares.

Perhaps the most sensitive issue for investors is whether APL Apollo can retain the entrepreneurial culture and execution focus that helped it become India's largest structural steel tubes maker. Gupta acknowledged that the market has historically assigned a premium to the company because of his leadership and association with the business over the past 17 years.

However, he emphasised that the company's core values would remain intact and reaffirmed his commitment to continue being associated with the business. According to Gupta, the principles of trust and responsible stewardship that have underpinned APL Apollo's growth will continue even as Tata Steel emerges as a major shareholder.

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