Foreign investors are likely to continue buying Indian equities as global portfolios rediscover the importance of diversification, but the next leg of the rally is likely to be more measured and led by large-cap stocks, according to Vikash Kumar Jain, managing director and head of research and strategy at CLSA India.

Jain told NDTV Profit that India's recent outperformance against other markets was partly a reminder that global investors had become excessively concentrated in artificial intelligence-linked trades, leaving other markets under-owned.

The shift in investor positioning could support further inflows into India, although he expects the Nifty's upside to remain in the low double digits over the next 12 months as scope for further valuation expansion has narrowed.

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"Whether the AI trade slows down or not, that lesson will be fresher in people's memory and therefore demand for India from here on will definitely appear to be far better than what we were seeing in the previous large part of earlier this year," Jain said.

Why Foreign Investors Could Keep Buying Indian Stocks

Jain said India's recent rally was not simply about improving sentiment around the domestic economy. It also reflected a broader reassessment of portfolio concentration and the need to diversify away from markets and sectors that had attracted disproportionate global investment.

He noted that India had been one of the most under-owned markets within the emerging-market universe before the latest rally. While investors had sold around $60 billion worth of Indian equities before the recent inflows, the extent to which they would rebuild their previous overweight positions remains uncertain.

"India is actually within the EM cohort the third biggest underweight," he said, adding that a move towards neutral positioning could still bring additional foreign flows.

However, Jain cautioned against putting a precise number on potential inflows, citing uncertainty around global dollar trends, emerging-market allocations and investor positioning.

Large Caps Over Small Caps: Why CLSA Sees More Room

Jain said large-cap stocks were benefiting from a combination of more reasonable valuations, improving earnings expectations and a shift in domestic and foreign investor flows.

Before the recent rally, Nifty valuations had fallen to their 20-year average. Small caps, meanwhile, were trading at a 30% premium to large caps, against their historical average discount of around 10%, according to Jain.

Domestic mutual fund flows had also started shifting, with investments into small-cap and mid-cap schemes declining in October while large-cap flows improved.

Earnings expectations offered another reason to favour larger companies. Jain said large-cap earnings growth expectations of around 11-12% were more reasonable than the roughly 35% two-year compounded annual growth rate expected for small caps.

Foreign investors returning to India were also seeking relatively safer opportunities rather than higher-beta stocks.

"When you're finding safety, you would not really be in the mindset to chase high beta, to chase more risky small caps," he said.

Nifty Upside In Low Teens, Valuation Re-Rating Limited

Despite remaining constructive on India, Jain said investors should not expect another sharp valuation-led rally.

"The Nifty upside will be respectable, closer to what the earnings growth is because room for further re-rating after the spike is limited," he said.

He expects low-teens gains over the next 12 months, with the potential for further upside depending on whether concerns around AI-led growth and global crude prices are confirmed by incoming data.

Jain said the market was entering a phase in which investors would look for evidence that the recent shift in global investment preferences was sustainable. Developments in AI companies' growth outlook and the direction of crude prices between now and January would be important indicators.

Consumption, Autos And Banks Among Sectors To Watch

Jain also sees scope for margin improvement as commodity prices cool, particularly among domestic consumption companies that use internationally priced raw materials but sell their products in India.

He also identified large private banks, autos and FMCG companies as potential beneficiaries of a combination of healthy growth and higher interest rates.

He cautioned that markets may be underestimating the possibility of a more hawkish RBI stance in its upcoming policy commentary.

Among areas facing potential headwinds, Jain flagged rate-sensitive lenders and defence stocks, where some of the favourable narratives could lose momentum if interest rates remain higher or geopolitical tensions ease.

He also defended Indian IT services stocks, arguing that their valuations and yields could attract domestic investors seeking quality businesses at reasonable prices.

A broader improvement in global sentiment could eventually bring mid- and small-cap stocks back into favour, Jain said, but the immediate setup continues to favour large caps as foreign investors look for relatively safer exposure to India.

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