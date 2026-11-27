Indian veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami has said he is not thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup, insisting that his immediate focus is on his game, fitness and maintaining rhythm through domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking in Mumbai, the experienced pacer said he had stopped counting such possibilities and would leave decisions regarding his future selection to the selectors. Shami added that his priority was to keep playing for his state team and in the IPL while maintaining his fitness and form.

"I have stopped counting all these things," Shami said, as quoted by Cricinfo, when asked whether the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup were on his mind.

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"Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) decide will be for the best. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing, stay in rhythm, and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL," he added.

Mohammed Shami On Motivation To Continue Playing Domestic Cricket

Shami also spoke about what continues to motivate him to play domestic cricket despite having stepped away from the longest format. The fast bowler said his enjoyment of the game and the opportunity to pass on his experience to younger players remain important reasons for continuing.

"As long as you like cricket, as long as you enjoy it, you should play," Shami said in response to a question about what motivates him to continue playing domestic cricket.

"That is my motivation, that I'm still enjoying it. And I hope some of the boys learn or pick up something while playing for the state because experience matters a lot. I believe that it doesn't matter where you're playing or at what level; you should pass on something to the youngsters," he added.

The pacer also dismissed suggestions that his participation in domestic cricket had any connection with retirement. He reiterated that he intends to continue playing white-ball cricket and would also feature in red-ball matches if required to maintain his fitness.

"There is no connection between me playing in this tournament and retirement. I have already said that I will continue playing white-ball cricket. And if needed, I will also play red-ball cricket for fitness. So, it is not a new experience. It is the same routine that I have followed for the past 15-20 years. Nothing new," the Indian pacer said.

Mohammed Shami Explains Decision To Retire From Test Cricket

Shami also explained his decision to retire from Test cricket, saying he felt it was the right move after considering the physical demands of the format and what would be best for his body and career.

"It felt like the right thing, so I did it. I'm moving well, playing well, so I'll play white-ball cricket now bindaas (carefree). It's not good for the body to take too much load," Shami said on his Test retirement.

The experienced fast bowler announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, 2026, bringing an end to his 13-year journey in the longest format. Interestingly, he made the announcement on the same date he had made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2013.

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Shami represented India in 64 Test matches, claiming 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30.

His best bowling figures in an innings were 6/56. He also registered 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls during his Test career.

Shami last featured in a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023. He returned figures of 2/122 in the first innings and 2/39 in the second innings as India suffered a 209-run defeat.

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