Jensen Huang walked back into Nvidia headquarters to cheers less than two weeks after stepping down amid an affair and national-security questions. The stock jumped more than 30% on the day of his reinstatement before giving back some ground, a reminder of how tightly the AI trade is still tied to one person. At the same time, global houses lifted their India views. JPMorgan set a base-case Nifty target of 29,000 by end-2027. Goldman Sachs moved India to overweight with a 28,500 target by December 2027. Oil climbed toward 95 dollars a barrel on Houthi claims of an attack on a Saudi refinery and later Iranian statements on mine strikes, while the US prepared fresh tariffs on China and the EU citing overcapacity. The mix of a high-profile CEO comeback, rising brokerage targets, and renewed geopolitical and tariff noise defined the week.

Global markets

Global markets stayed noisy. The Dow erased an 1,100-point loss and finished higher on one session, in a truncated week. Asian equities rose as buyers returned to the AI trade after the Huang news, even as optimism around anti-AI trades like India continued. Oil moved higher again on fresh supply concerns. Tokyo inflation accelerated, strengthening the case for a Bank of Japan rate hike, and Japan's Nissan Motors is preparing to import cars from China into Japan for the first time. IBM stopped H-1B sponsorship and set a relocation deadline for some employees. In India, the government is set to provide 2,814 crore in support for companies setting up lithium and nickel plants. The FCC cleared SpaceX's request for a million satellites to support orbital compute. And even as US China conversations were constructive, Huawei was found guilty of stealing trade secrets in a US trial. Talk of contrasts!

Tariffs, again!

The US is preparing fresh tariffs on India, China, other Asian countries and the European Union, citing overcapacity in key sectors. The move adds another layer of friction to already strained trade relations and raises the risk of retaliatory measures that could affect global supply chains and commodity flows. Markets have so far treated it as part of the broader policy uncertainty rather than an immediate shock, but any escalation would sit uncomfortably alongside the higher oil prices already testing inflation assumptions.

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In other global news, Neuralink received US clearance for what it calls a pivotal trial of its brain implant in people with severe paralysis from ALS. The company already has more than 30 participants in earlier feasibility studies and says the new trial will test safety and the ability to control digital devices by thought. It is still an investigational device, not a commercial product, but it marks the first late-stage US study for an implantable brain-computer interface.

Asian Capex on the rise

Across the Asian region, fixed investment is projected to climb from roughly 11 trillion dollars in 2025 to 16 trillion by 2030. The pace works out to about 7.5% annually, three times the rate of the preceding five years. What matters for India is that this is not an AI-only story concentrated in a handful of technology hubs. Industrial capex alone accounts for nearly half the incremental spending. Energy, defence, and related supply chains make up most of the rest. AI and semiconductors, even after counting the industrial and power equipment linked to them, are only about a fifth of the total increase. Asia is the world's largest industrial economy; when global and regional capital spending rises, we produce more of the machines, metals, electrical equipment, and intermediate goods that go into it.

Source - Morgan Stanley

Deal Saga in India

Tata Steel and APL Apollo announced a complex transaction that effectively positions Tata Steel to take control of the tubes maker. Tata Steel will sell its tubes business and its stake in Tata Steel Colors to APL Apollo for up to 28,000 crore. It will buy the promoters' 26.6% stake at 2,100 rupees a share for about 15,510 crore and then make an open offer for another 26% at 2,301.40 rupees a share. Both stocks fell sharply on the announcement as markets digested the structure, the open-offer price, and the balance-sheet implications for each side, and more so for the APL Apollo business, as investors feel that minority investors will be left funding the deal after the promoter exit . The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months, but most advisory firms are advising against the structuring of the deal. Personally speaking, it seems extremely difficult to see the deal going ahead in the current structure.

Other stocks in news

Asian Paints reported resilient volume growth even after steep price hikes and the timing of the festive season. Value growth was stronger through the second quarter and the first half, helped by the industrial coatings business. Raw-material inflation and supply-chain volatility continued to pressure gross margins. NSE received an RBI no-objection certificate for corporate bond index futures. Schaeffler India's promoter sold 1.02 crore shares, or 6.5% of the company. Supriya Lifescience will consider a share buyback on 2 December. IGI's promoter BCP Asia II Topco is selling a 1.6% stake, and Urban Company entered the room air-conditioner segment with its Native AC, offering a five-year warranty and a starting price of 55,499 rupees. Ratnaveer Precision said copper-clad laminate revenue should scale with additional production lines, targeting more than 2,000 crore from CCL by FY29. It guided for consolidated FY29 revenue of 3,914 crore and EBITDA of 775 crore. And in MNC names, Siemens Energy posted strong fourth-quarter numbers with Net profit rising over 80% with margins expanding to 23.8% from 18.1%.

Net net, the week showed how quickly leadership narratives, brokerage optimism, and corporate restructuring can move prices even when geopolitics and tariffs keep adding layers of uncertainty.

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