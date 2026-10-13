Why Kohli And Rohit's 2027 World Cup Doubts Have Eased: BCCI Chief Answers

The growing concerns over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's chances of playing in the 2027 ICC World Cup, which begins in October next year, appear to have now subsided.

Both veterans were among the run-scorers in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies, with each of them scoring a century. For now, the murmurs about their futures have died down.

Kohli will turn 39 during the World Cup next year, while Rohit will be over 40. BCCI president Mithun Manhas, however, feels age should not stand in the way of their chances.

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"As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment because it all depends on the selectors and the coaches. But from how I look at it, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, and definitely not age," he told Sportstar.

"If somebody is fit to play, and you see him performing and winning games for the country, that is the only criterion we should focus on."

He also believes that having the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Hardik Pandya in the side will help ODI captain Shubman Gill.

"Having Virat, Hardik and Rohit in the side will definitely help him. Then there are the likes of Bumrah, who could lead, who can be the bowling captain, and then somebody who will be the fielding captain. So, it is all about the distribution of workload," Manhas said.

"They have been under pressure, and they have delivered so many times in crunch situations. So, it is a good combination," he said.

Mohammad​ Kaif On Conditions And Bowling Attacks

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif also weighed in on the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

He pointed out that playing conditions in South Africa have become batting-friendly, and said the difference in the quality of the bowling attacks will decide the winner.

South Africa will host the two semi-finals and the final of the tournament, along with some other matches. Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg are the venues for these three key clashes.

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"The conditions have become much better in South Africa, there are a lot of batting-friendly pitches. So, I don't think bowlers will dominate. I feel batters will dominate, so the team with better bowlers will do well," said Kaif, as quoted by Hindustan Sports.

"The focus is on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, I think they will be fine. If India have to win, bowling and fielding must be sorted out. They are the two important aspects," he added.

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