RailTel Q2 Results: Profit Drops 10% On One-Time Exceptional Loss, Revenue Up 20% YoY

RailTel Corporation of India reported a mixed performance for the September quarter, with revenue and EBITDA registering double-digit growth while net profit declined year-on-year.

RailTel's consolidated revenue rose 20.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,146 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 951 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA increased 13.9% to Rs 176 crore from Rs 154 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.4% from 16.2%.

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Net profit declined 9.9% to Rs 68.6 crore against Rs 76.1 crore in Q2 FY26. The quarter also included a one-time loss of Rs 32.2 crore.

RailTel's two operating segments reported higher revenue during the quarter. Telecom Services revenue increased to Rs 396.94 crore from Rs 367.53 crore in the year-ago quarter, while segment results rose to Rs 112.28 crore from Rs 102.47 crore.

Meanwhile, Project Work Services revenue grew to Rs 749.20 crore from Rs 583.83 crore. Segment results increased to Rs 27.08 crore from Rs 22.90 crore.

Total revenue from the two segments reached Rs 1,146.14 crore, compared with Rs 951.36 crore a year earlier.

The segment-wise filing also reported total profit before tax of Rs 92.30 crore for the quarter, down from Rs 105.30 crore in September 2025.

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Interim Dividend: Record Date on October 30

RailTel's board declared an interim dividend of 10% of paid-up share capital, equivalent to Rs 1 per share for FY27.

The company fixed October 30, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend payment is scheduled for November 20, 2026.

RailTel Bags Rs 20 Crore Munitions India Order

RailTel received an order from Munitions India Limited to set up a data centre (DC) and disaster recovery (DR) centre on an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform for the Q-Shakti (QA4.0) project.

The order is valued at approximately Rs 20.04 crore, including taxes, and will support Munitions India across 13 locations.

The contract provides for a go-live period of four months, followed by six years of service, with an option to extend for another three years.

The company received the work order on October 23, 2026. Its filing lists February 28, 2027, as the execution deadline.

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RailTel Share Price: One-Year Performance

RailTel shares closed at Rs 230.90 on October 23, 2026, according to the market data. The stock was down 36.96% over the preceding year, representing a decline of Rs 135.35.

RailTel's 52-week high stood at Rs 391, while its 52-week low was Rs 226.

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