From Navin Fluorine To GE Vernova Q2 Results Review: Check IDBI Capital's Revised Target Prices

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IDBI Capital Report

IDBI Capital remained positive on stocks across the power equipment, specialty chemicals and industrial capital goods sectors including Navin Fluorine, Ador Welding, Acutaas and GE Vernova after reviewing their Q2FY27 performance, reiterating Buy ratings on the four stocks.

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The brokerage cited strong earnings visibility, healthy order pipelines and robust sectoral demand trends as key drivers for its constructive outlook.

In the power transmission and equipment space, GE Vernova T&D India reported 32% YoY revenue growth and 44% growth in profit after tax during the quarter, supported by strong execution and order inflows.

IDBI Capital maintained its Buy rating and target price of Rs 5,214, implying a potential upside of about 30% from current levels. The brokerage highlighted the company's Rs 21,440-crore order backlog, healthy HVDC opportunity pipeline and expanding localisation capabilities as key growth levers.

In specialty chemicals, Navin Fluorine International delivered a strong quarter with revenue, EBITDA and PAT rising 57%, 66% and 82% YoY, respectively. IDBI Capital retained its Buy rating and assigned a revised target price of Rs 10,001, implying about 15% upside.

The brokerage remains optimistic on growth across high-performance products, specialty chemicals and CDMO businesses, supported by capacity expansions and a robust product pipeline.

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Within the capital goods segment, Ador Welding posted 23% revenue growth in Q2 FY27, aided by higher volumes and better realisations. While margins remained under pressure due to inflation in raw material prices, IDBI Capital maintained its Buy rating and revised target price of Rs 1,771, indicating a potential upside of around 33%.

The brokerage expects Ador to benefit from rising demand from infrastructure, oil and gas, shipbuilding, defence and automation-related opportunities.

Acutaas registered robust financials in Q2 FY27 propelled by continued strong growth in the CDMO and theNon-CDMO Business. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT grew by 43%,85% and 73% respectively on YoY basis. IDBI Capital has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the chemical stock with a revised target price of Rs 4,851 at 50 times FY28 expected earnings, implying a potential upside of 21% from the report's market price.



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