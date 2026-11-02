Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 38: Kannada Sleeper Hit Records 40.7% Growth On Sixth Sunday

Premada Oorali continues its impressive box office run even after completing five weeks in theatres. The Kannada drama witnessed a strong jump in collections on its sixth Sunday, registering a 40.7% increase compared to the previous day.

Here's how the film performed on Day 38.

Day 38 Box Office Collection

Premada Oorali added Rs 1.90 crore net to its India box office collection on Day 38, with 795 shows. The film's total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 110.82 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 129.57 crore, according to Sacnilk report.

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The Kannada film has also collected Rs 3.65 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 133.22 crore.

Audience Turnout

An estimated 1,27,881 tickets were sold for Premada Oorali on Day 38, taking its total footfalls in India to approximately 74.65 lakh.

Show-Wise Earnings

Premada Oorali earned the most from evening shows, collecting Rs 87.80 lakh, which made up 49% of the day's gross, according to TrackTollywood.

Afternoon shows brought in Rs 60.24 lakh, while morning and night shows collected Rs 14.85 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh, respectively.

Region-Wise Earnings

Bengaluru topped the city-wise collections with Rs 80.91 lakh, followed by Mysore with Rs 14.24 lakh and Tumkur with Rs 8.51 lakh.

Karnataka led the state-wise collections with Rs 1.76 crore, contributing 98% of the total. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa accounted for the remaining collections.

Box Office Journey

Premada Oorali began its box-office run on a slow note, collecting Rs 5.32 crore in its opening week. However, the Kannada film picked up pace in the second week, earning Rs 23.65 crore as audience interest grew.

Its collections reached a peak in the third week, when it brought in Rs 36.40 crore, followed by Rs 27 crore in the fourth week. Collections dropped to Rs 14.35 crore in the fifth week. However, the Kannada film witnessed a weekend recovery in its sixth week, earning Rs 4.10 crore so far.

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About The Film

Directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali is a Kannada drama set in scenic villages, exploring love, family bonds and the relationship between a father and son.

The film features Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, with Rajkanth SK handling cinematography and Harshith Prabhu taking charge of editing.

Premada Oorali arrived in theatres on September 25, 2026, and has a runtime of around two hours and 35 minutes.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 5.32 crore

Week 2: Rs 23.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 36.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 27 crore

Week 5: Rs 14.35 crore

Week 6 (so far): Rs 4.10 crore

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