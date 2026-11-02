Cult Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishwak Sen Film Sees Slight Dip in Earnings After Saturday Growth

Vishwak Sen's Cult wrapped up its opening weekend with a mixed box-office performance. The Telugu psychological thriller saw a slight drop in earnings on Sunday after recording growth on Saturday.
Here's a look at its Day 3 box office performance.
Day 3 Box Office Collection
Cult earned Rs 1.08 crore net across 1,156 shows on Day 3, registering a 6.1% drop from Saturday's collection of Rs 1.15 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 3.18 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 3.69 crore, according to Sacnilk report.
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Overseas, the film has earned a total of Rs 45 lakh so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 4.14 crore.
Total Audience Turnout
An estimated 1.03 lakh tickets were sold for Cult on Day 3, taking its total footfalls to approximately 3.05 lakh. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.48% on Sunday.
Show Earnings
On Day 3, Cult recorded its highest earnings during evening shows, which contributed Rs 39.21 lakh, accounting for 32.4% of the day's gross collection, according to trade tracker TrackTollywood.
Night shows added Rs 31.57 lakh, followed by afternoon shows at Rs 27.47 lakh and morning shows at Rs 19.96 lakh.
Region-Wise Earnings
Hyderabad led the city-wise collections with Rs 46.64 lakh, contributing 38.5% of the total, while Warangal recorded a strong occupancy of 60%.
State-wise, Telangana topped the list with Rs 63.10 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 47.82 lakh. Karnataka contributed Rs 7.84 lakh, Tamil Nadu Rs 2.09 lakh and Kerala Rs 16,169. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh together accounted for Rs 1.11 crore in gross collections.
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Day-Wise Collection
Cult opened with Rs 95 lakh net in India on Day 1, Friday, October 30. The film witnessed a 21.1% rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.15 crore on Day 2.
However, its earnings dropped by 6.1% on Sunday, with the film collecting Rs 1.08 crore on Day 3. This took its total opening-weekend India net collection to Rs 3.18 crore.
About The Film
Cult is a Telugu psychological thriller directed by Vishwak Sen. The story is set around a high-profile party at a Goa nightclub named Cult, hosted by Elvin, the son of a Home Minister. When the venue is locked down and a group of assassins emerges, the guests find themselves caught in a dangerous fight for survival.
The film stars Vishwak Sen, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Tarak Ponnappa and Murali Sharma. It was released in theatres on October 30, 2026, and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 32 minutes.
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