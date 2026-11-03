Stocks To Watch Today: Marico, Concor, ITC, Amara Raja, ideaForge Tech, NALCO, NBCC India & More

Shares of Marico, Concor, ITC, Amara Raja, ideaForge Tech, NALCO and NBCC India will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings

Marico Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 13% YoY to Rs. 3,897 crore from Rs. 3,450 crore, below the estimate of Rs. 3,974 crore.

EBITDA grew 26.6% YoY to Rs. 709 crore from Rs. 560 crore, against the estimate of Rs. 702 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 18.2% from 16.2% YoY, against the estimate of 17.7%.

Net profit grew 31% YoY to Rs. 550 crore from Rs. 420 crore, in line with the estimate of Rs. 420 crore.

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Petronet LNG Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 29.6% QoQ to Rs. 7,202 crore fromn Rs. 5,558 crore.

EBITDA grew 8.3% QoQ to Rs. 1,662 crore from Rs. 1,535 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 23.1% from 27.6% QoQ.

Profit grew 11.5% QoQ to Rs. 1,235 crore from Rs. 1,108 crore.

To pay an interim dividend of Rs. 7 per share.

KRBL Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 14.3% YoY to Rs. 1,727 crore from Rs. 1,511 crore.

EBITDA grew 47% YoY to Rs. 332 crore from Rs. 226 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% from 15% YoY.

Net profit grew 50.6% YoY to Rs. 259 crore from Rs. 172 crore.

HLE Glascoat Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 1.1% YoY to Rs. 347 crore from Rs. 351 crore.

EBITDA declined 5.1% YoY to Rs. 37 crore from Rs. 39 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 10.7% from 11.1% YoY.

Net profit grew 19.2% YoY to Rs. 14.3 crore from Rs. 12 crore.

MOIL Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 0.5% QoQ to Rs. 369 crore from Rs. 371 crore.

EBITDA declined 19.3% QoQ to Rs. 109 crore from Rs. 135 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 29.5% from 36.4% QoQ.

Net profit declined 29.5% QoQ to Rs. 62 crore from Rs. 88 crore.

To pay an interim dividend of Rs. 2.20 per share.

Primo Chemicals Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue remained flat at Rs. 135 crore YoY.

EBITDA declined 56.7% YoY to Rs. 6.5 crore from Rs. 15 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 4.8% from 11.1% YoY.

Reported a net loss of Rs. 0.4 crore against a profit of Rs. 2.8 crore YoY.

VRL Logistics Q2

Revenue grew 20.7% YoY to Rs. 962 crore from Rs. 797 crore.

EBITDA grew 46.4% YoY to Rs. 221 crore from Rs. 151 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 23% from 18.9% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 103 crore against Rs. 50 crore YoY.

Wockhardt Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 23.9% YoY to Rs. 969 crore from Rs. 782 crore.

EBITDA declined 2.8% YoY to Rs. 173 crore from Rs. 178 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 17.9% from 22.8% YoY.

Net profit grew 1.3% YoY to Rs. 79 crore from Rs. 78 crore.

CONCOR Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 1% YoY to Rs. 2,379 crore from Rs. 2,355 crore.

EBITDA declined 4.5% YoY to Rs. 550 crore from Rs. 576 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 23.1% from 24.5% YoY.

Net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs. 353 crore from Rs. 379 crore.

To pay a second interim dividend of Rs. 1.90 per share.

Bosch Home Comfort Q2

Revenue grew 16.3% YoY to Rs. 471 crore from Rs. 405 crore.

EBITDA loss stood at Rs. 39 crore against a loss of Rs. 36 crore YoY.

Net loss stood at Rs. 42 crore against a loss of Rs. 40 crore YoY.

ESDS Software Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 3% QoQ to Rs. 138 crore from Rs. 134 crore.

EBIT declined 0.8% QoQ to Rs. 37.3 crore from Rs. 37.6 crore.

EBIT margin declined to 27% from 28.1% QoQ.

Net profit grew 6.1% QoQ to Rs. 31.1 crore from Rs. 29.3 crore.

Granules India Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 20.3% YoY to Rs. 1,560 crore from Rs. 1,297 crore.

EBITDA grew 21.6% YoY to Rs. 338 crore from Rs. 278 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 21.7% from 21.4% YoY.

Net profit grew 38.9% YoY to Rs. 182 crore from Rs. 131 crore.

Fine Organic Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 22.1% YoY to Rs. 729 crore from Rs. 597 crore.

EBITDA grew 36.5% YoY to Rs. 185 crore from Rs. 135 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 25.3% from 22.6% YoY.

Net profit grew 39.4% YoY to Rs. 152 crore from Rs. 109 crore.

Raised the investment limit in its arm by Rs. 120 crore to Rs. 420 crore.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 40.9% YoY to Rs. 2,773 crore from Rs. 1,968 crore.

EBITDA grew 6.5% YoY to Rs. 197 crore from Rs. 185 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 7.1% from 9.4% YoY.

Net profit grew 8.4% YoY to Rs. 194 crore from Rs. 179 crore.

JK Paper Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 12% YoY to Rs. 1,939 crore from Rs. 1,732 crore.

EBITDA grew 27.5% YoY to Rs. 283 crore from Rs. 222 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.6% from 12.8% YoY.

Net profit grew 37.5% YoY to Rs. 101 crore from Rs. 73.7 crore.

Carborundum Universal Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 13.2% YoY to Rs. 1,469 crore from Rs. 1,298 crore.

EBITDA grew 17.7% YoY to Rs. 184 crore from Rs. 156 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 12.5% from 12% YoY.

Net profit declined 83.3% YoY to Rs. 12.5 crore from Rs. 74.5 crore.

Reported a one-time loss of Rs. 80 crore in Q2.

Akums Drugs Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 31.8% YoY to Rs. 1,342 crore from Rs. 1,018 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 194 crore against Rs. 95 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.5% from 9.3% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 115 crore against Rs. 43 crore YoY.

Borana Weaves Q2

Revenue grew 44.7% YoY to Rs. 138.2 crore from Rs. 95.5 crore.

EBITDA grew 17.1% YoY to Rs. 25.4 crore from Rs. 21.7 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 18.4% from 22.7% YoY.

Net profit declined 3% YoY to Rs. 16.2 crore from Rs. 16.7 crore.

Trident Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 3.8% YoY to Rs. 1,719 crore from Rs. 1,787 crore.

EBITDA grew 46.7% YoY to Rs. 314 crore from Rs. 214 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 18.3% from 12% YoY.

Net profit grew 93.4% YoY to Rs. 176 crore from Rs. 91 crore.

To set up a yarn manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh for Rs. 106 crore.

To set up a 60 MW hybrid renewable energy project.

Fusion Finance Q2

Total income grew 12.2% YoY to Rs. 486 crore from Rs. 433 crore.

Net profit stood at Rs. 86.5 crore against a loss of Rs. 22.1 crore YoY.

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PTC India Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 6.5% YoY to Rs. 5,812 crore from Rs. 5,459 crore.

EBITDA declined 48.2% YoY to Rs. 142.7 crore from Rs. 275.3 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 2.5% from 5% YoY.

Net profit declined 24.8% YoY to Rs. 143.7 crore from Rs. 191 crore.

Rupa & Company Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 0.1% YoY to Rs. 320.4 crore from Rs. 320.2 crore.

EBITDA grew 16.3% YoY to Rs. 25.9 crore from Rs. 22.3 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 8.1% from 7% YoY.

Net profit grew 17.9% YoY to Rs. 17.1 crore from Rs. 14.5 crore.

TBO Tek Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 52.5% YoY to Rs. 865.6 crore from Rs. 567.5 crore.

EBITDA grew 54.1% YoY to Rs. 135.6 crore from Rs. 88 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% from 15.5% YoY.

Net profit grew 12.6% YoY to Rs. 76 crore from Rs. 67.5 crore.

GSFC Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 48.7% YoY to Rs. 4,741 crore from Rs. 3,187 crore.

EBITDA declined 58.5% YoY to Rs. 140 crore from Rs. 337 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 2.9% from 10.6% YoY.

Net profit declined 38.3% YoY to Rs. 200 crore from Rs. 324 crore.

Gopal Snacks Q2

Revenue grew 22.9% YoY to Rs. 462 crore from Rs. 376 crore.

EBITDA grew 66.8% YoY to Rs. 41.7 crore from Rs. 25 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 9% from 6.6% YoY.

Net profit grew 76.9% YoY to Rs. 46 crore from Rs. 26 crore.

One-time gain stood at Rs. 35 crore against Rs. 22 crore YoY.

Thomas Cook Q2

Revenue declined 6.3% YoY to Rs. 1,944 crore from Rs. 2,074 crore.

EBITDA declined 13.9% YoY to Rs. 93 crore from Rs. 108 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 4.8% from 5.2% YoY.

Net profit declined 21.2% YoY to Rs. 52 crore from Rs. 66 crore.

Arvind Fashions Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 10% YoY to Rs. 1,559 crore from Rs. 1,418 crore.

EBITDA grew 15.5% YoY to Rs. 216 crore from Rs. 187 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 13.9% from 13.2% YoY.

Net profit grew 29.4% YoY to Rs. 48.5 crore from Rs. 37.5 crore.

ITC Q2

Revenue grew 1.8% YoY to Rs. 18,401 crore from Rs. 18,081 crore, beating the estimate of Rs. 17,520 crore.

EBITDA declined 17.5% YoY to Rs. 5,160 crore from Rs. 6,251 crore, against the estimate of Rs. 5,021 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 28% from 34.6% YoY, against the estimate of 28.7%.

Net profit declined 20.1% YoY to Rs. 4,137 crore from Rs. 5,176 crore, against the estimate of Rs. 4,129 crore.

Purple Style Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 30.3% to Rs. 142 crore from Rs. 109 crore.

Net loss stood at Rs. 68.2 crore against a loss of Rs. 78.3 crore YoY.

Amara Raja Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 18.5% YoY to Rs. 4,109 crore from Rs. 3,467 crore.

EBITDA declined 3.4% YoY to Rs. 361.6 crore from Rs. 374.3 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 8.8% from 10.8% YoY.

Net profit declined 44.8% YoY to Rs. 153 crore from Rs. 277 crore.

To pay an interim dividend of Rs. 4.30 per share.

Arm approved Rs. 2,320 crore capex to increase pack manufacturing capacity.

Balaji Amines Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 37.2% YoY to Rs. 468 crore from Rs. 341 crore.

EBITDA grew 68.8% YoY to Rs. 101 crore from Rs. 60 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 21.6% from 17.6% YoY.

Net profit grew 94.5% YoY to Rs. 67.3 crore from Rs. 34.6 crore.

DOMS Industries Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 17.6% YoY to Rs. 668 crore from Rs. 568 crore.

EBITDA declined 16.2% YoY to Rs. 83 crore from Rs. 99 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 12.4% from 17.4% YoY.

Net profit declined 36.2% YoY to Rs. 37.2 crore from Rs. 58.3 crore.

Amir Chand Jagdish Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 17% YoY to Rs. 694 crore from Rs. 593 crore.

EBITDA grew 20.3% YoY to Rs. 73.9 crore from Rs. 61.4 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 10.6% from 10.4% YoY.

Net profit grew 26.2% YoY to Rs. 41 crore from Rs. 32.5 crore.

Kanohar Electricals Q2

Revenue stood at Rs. 208.6 crore against Rs. 98.2 crore YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 73.1 crore against Rs. 27.4 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin improved to 35% from 27.9% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 53.9 crore against Rs. 19.3 crore YoY.

Balmer Lawrie Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 26% YoY to Rs. 801 crore from Rs. 635 crore.

EBITDA grew 57% YoY to Rs. 106 crore from Rs. 67.5 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 13.2% from 10.6% YoY.

Net profit grew 40.5% YoY to Rs. 79.5 crore from Rs. 56.6 crore.

Triveni Engineering Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 8.4% YoY to Rs. 1,731 crore from Rs. 1,597 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 144.6 crore against Rs. 14.3 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin improved to 8.4% from 0.9% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 93.7 crore against Rs. 21.4 crore YoY.

Sheela Foam Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 19.4% YoY to Rs. 1,045 crore from Rs. 875 crore.

EBITDA declined 4.5% YoY to Rs. 83.7 crore from Rs. 87.6 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 8% from 10% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 46.3 crore against Rs. 9.7 crore YoY.

Tata Investment Q2 (Consolidated)

Total income declined 20.3% YoY to Rs. 123 crore from Rs. 154 crore.

Net profit declined 21.8% YoY to Rs. 116 crore from Rs. 148 crore.

SH Kelkar Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 14.9% YoY to Rs. 636 crore from Rs. 554 crore.

EBITDA grew 39.2% YoY to Rs. 413 crore from Rs. 297 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 64.9% from 53.6% YoY.

Net profit grew 57.6% YoY to Rs. 14.5 crore from Rs. 9.2 crore.

Kewal Kiran Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 5.4% YoY to Rs. 373 crore from Rs. 354 crore.

EBITDA grew 12.7% YoY to Rs. 80 crore from Rs. 71 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 21.4% from 20.1% YoY.

Net profit grew 8.9% YoY to Rs. 49 crore from Rs. 45 crore.

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SPARC Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue stood at Rs. 30 crore against Rs. 7.9 crore YoY.

Net loss narrowed to Rs. 26 crore from Rs. 75.8 crore YoY.

Prasol Chemicals Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 38.6% YoY to Rs. 413 crore from Rs. 298 crore.

EBITDA grew 88.1% YoY to Rs. 58.3 crore from Rs. 31 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.1% from 10.4% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 38 crore against Rs. 17.1 crore YoY.

Puravankara Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 60.3% YoY to Rs. 1,033 crore from Rs. 644 crore.

EBITDA grew 16.5% YoY to Rs. 121.3 crore from Rs. 104.1 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 11.7% from 16.2% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 81.1 crore against a loss of Rs. 41.8 crore YoY.

Vesuvius India Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 3.7% YoY to Rs. 567 crore from Rs. 547 crore.

EBITDA declined 4.7% YoY to Rs. 87.6 crore from Rs. 91.9 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 15.4% from 16.8% YoY.

Net profit declined 7.2% YoY to Rs. 57.1 crore from Rs. 61.5 crore.

ideaForge Tech Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue stood at Rs. 91.3 crore against Rs. 40.8 crore YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 6.5 crore against a loss of Rs. 19.6 crore YoY.

EPACK Prefab Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 15.5% YoY to Rs. 501 crore from Rs. 434 crore.

EBITDA grew 1.1% YoY to Rs. 50.6 crore from Rs. 50 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 10.1% from 11.5% YoY.

Net profit grew 0.4% YoY to Rs. 29.6 crore from Rs. 29.5 crore.

Choice International Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 35.9% YoY to Rs. 373 crore from Rs. 274 crore.

EBITDA grew 38.9% YoY to Rs. 124.6 crore from Rs. 89.7 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 33.4% from 32.7% YoY.

Net profit grew 21.8% YoY to Rs. 67 crore from Rs. 55 crore.

KEC International Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 10.3% YoY to Rs. 5,468 crore from Rs. 6,092 crore.

EBITDA declined 37% YoY to Rs. 271 crore from Rs. 430 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 5% from 7.1% YoY.

Net profit declined 82.5% YoY to Rs. 29.7 crore from Rs. 170 crore.

Ventive Hospitality Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 12.7% YoY to Rs. 551 crore from Rs. 489 crore.

EBITDA grew 63.6% YoY to Rs. 311 crore from Rs. 190 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 56.4% from 38.8% YoY.

Net profit declined 55.6% YoY to Rs. 23.3 crore from Rs. 52.5 crore.

Flair Writing Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 5.9% YoY to Rs. 340 crore from Rs. 321 crore.

EBITDA declined 16.7% YoY to Rs. 50.4 crore from Rs. 60.5 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 14.8% from 18.8% YoY.

Net profit declined 26.5% YoY to Rs. 31.3 crore from Rs. 42.6 crore.

NALCO Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 2.2% QoQ to Rs. 5,419 crore from Rs. 5,302 crore.

EBITDA declined 11% QoQ to Rs. 2,411 crore from Rs. 2,708 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 44.5% from 51.1% QoQ.

Net profit declined 8.4% QoQ to Rs. 1,835 crore from Rs. 2,003 crore.

To pay an interim dividend of Rs. 4.50 per share.

Lloyds Engineering Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 12.6% QoQ to Rs. 594 crore from Rs. 527 crore.

EBITDA declined 1.1% QoQ to Rs. 65.6 crore from Rs. 66.3 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 11.1% from 12.6% QoQ.

Net profit declined 20.3% QoQ to Rs. 51 crore from Rs. 64 crore.

To invest Rs. 100 crore in arm Steel Infra Solutions.

Business Updates

NMDC - October Business Update

Total production grew 18% YoY to 5.04 MT.

Total sales declined 11.6% YoY to 3.44 MT.

Ashiana Housing - October Business Update

Value of area booked stood at Rs. 107.2 crore.

Total area booked stood at 1.23 lakh sq. ft.

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Stocks In News

NBCC India

Received two orders worth Rs. 71 crore from OIL and HAL.

Signed an MoU with the Bihar government for four projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore.

Bihar redevelopment projects are expected to generate proceeds of Rs. 5,152 crore.

GRSE

Signed a Rs. 32,000 crore contract with the Indian Navy to construct five next-generation corvettes.

Trident

Approved capex of Rs. 4,650 crore for capacity expansion.

To expand its sheeting business by adding 336 looms.

To add 99,840 spindles at Budhni.

To set up a yarn manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh for Rs. 106 crore.

To set up a 60 MW hybrid renewable energy project.

Amara Raja

Arm approved capex of Rs. 2,320 crore to increase pack manufacturing capacity.

To be completed in the next 30 months

Mazagon Dock

Clarified reports regarding potential partnerships for shipyard hubs.

Said the reports reflect the company's plans and initiatives.

The company is evaluating investment options and financing for shipbuilding hubs and clusters.

Dighi and Dugarajapatnam hubs are under evaluation.

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Belrise Industries

Entered into a licensing pact with Japan's Yamato.

The pact covers manufacturing support for several products.

Sun Pharma

Clarified that the reported developments relating to its eye-care drug plant occurred in August 2026.

The matter was assessed at the relevant time and was not considered to warrant a disclosure.

Lloyds Engineering

To invest Rs. 100 crore in its arm Steel Infra Solutions.

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