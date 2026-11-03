Ather Energy To Laurus Labs: Top Five Multibagger Stocks Of Samvat 2082; Do You Own Any?

As investors look ahead to Samvat 2082, which marks the beginning of a new accounting year for the stock market, stocks that have delivered strong returns over the past year are likely to remain on their radar.

Sansera Engineering, Laurus Labs, and Ather Energy are among the companies that have more than doubled investors' money over the period from October 21, 2025, to November 2, 2026.

Sansera Engineering leads the rally with a return of 176.41%, followed by Laurus Labs, which gained around 160.84% during the period.

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Acutaas Chemicals, Aether Industries, and Syrma SGS Technology also gained more than 100% during the period.

At least 10 analysts are tracking each of these companies, which indicates continued research coverage of the stocks and also reflects that these stocks are not random companies.

The sharp gains have also brought valuations into focus, as most of these companies are trading at a significant premium to the Nifty 50, whose current price-to-earnings multiple is 19.3 times.

Sansera Engineering Leads The Rally

Sansera Engineering gained around 176.41% during the period, and today it closed at Rs 4,157.4 apiece on the NSE. The stock has a price-to-earnings multiple of 78.93 times and gained around 145.42% so far in 2026.

Laurus Labs follows with a total return of around 160.84%, and today, the stock closed at Rs 2,348 per piece, while its price-to-earnings multiple stood at 146.05 times, the highest among these companies. In 2026 so far, the stock has gained around 117.3%.

Ather Energy follows with a 129.29% return, and the stock ended the session at Rs 1,774.6, with its year-to-date return standing at 132.66%.

Acutaas Chemicals also gained 124.01% over the period, and today, the stock ended at Rs 3,892.60. Its price-to-earnings multiple stood at 92.02 times, and the stock gained around 135% in 2026 so far, which is the highest among these six.

Aether Industries and Syrma SGS Technology have also delivered strong gains. Aether Industries gained 113.22% during the period and 87.91% in 2026 so far, and has a current price-to-earnings multiple of 86.05 times.

Finally, we have Syrma SGS Technology, which has gained 104.48% during the period and today, it closed at Rs 1,512.30, with a price-to-earnings multiple of 95.94 times. The stock has advanced 121.91% so far this year.

Also Read: Ather Energy Jumps 15% After First-Ever Quarterly Profit; Revenue Surges 63%

Are they still cheap?

The valuation gap with the broader market is wide, with Laurus Labs trading at around 7.6 times the Nifty 50's price-to-earnings multiple, while Syrma SGS Technology is valued at nearly five times the benchmark multiple.

Acutaas Chemicals trades at about 4.8 times, while Aether Industries trades at 4.5 times, and Sansera Engineering trades at around 4.1 times the index valuation.

As investors assess opportunities for Samvat 2082, these stocks stand out for their past returns. However, their elevated valuations also make it important to assess whether future earnings growth can support the premiums they command.

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