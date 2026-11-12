Indian Railways Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Important Dates, Steps To Apply

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), under the Ministry of Railways, have announced 191 vacancies under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 09/2026. The recruitment is for specialised posts under the Isolated Categories.The application process began on November 5, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply until December 4, 2026.

The recruitment announcement was also shared by the official Southern Railway X account, which published a poster detailing the seven posts, vacancy distribution and application schedule. The selected candidates will be appointed to positions carrying different pay levels under the Seventh Central Pay Commission, with initial basic salaries ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 44,900, depending on the post.

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Post-Wise Vacancy Details

According to CEN 09/2026, the Railway Recruitment Boards have announced 191 vacancies across seven categories. Junior Translator (Hindi) has the highest number of vacancies, with 79 posts, while Scientific Assistant (Training) has the lowest, with three vacancies.

The complete vacancy distribution is as follows:

Junior Translator (Hindi): 79

Lab Assistant Grade III: 36

Staff and Welfare Inspector: 27

Public Prosecutor: 21

Chief Law Assistant: 17

Senior Publicity Inspector: 8

Scientific Assistant (Training): 3

Important Dates

Candidates interested in applying for the posts should keep the following dates in mind. The online application process began on November 5. The online application window will close at 11:59 pm on December 4. The last date for application fee payment is December 6. Candidates who wish to make permitted corrections to their submitted forms can use the modification facility between December 7 and December 16 by paying the prescribed modification fee. The date of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) has not yet been announced.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official Railway Recruitment Board application portal.

Here are the steps to apply:

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Complete the registration process or log in using the required credentials. Locate Centralised Employment Notification CEN 09/2026. Read the detailed recruitment notification and check the eligibility requirements for the post. Fill in the online application form with the required personal and educational details. Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options. Review the details entered in the application form and submit it. Download and save the submitted application form for future reference.

The detailed notification, including post-wise eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, examination details and other recruitment conditions, should be checked on the official Railway Recruitment Board websites before submitting an application.

Applicants are advised to rely only on official RRB notifications for recruitment-related updates and complete the application process within the prescribed deadline.

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