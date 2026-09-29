The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Continues Good Run

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest continues its theatrical run, with the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer showing steady movement at the box office.

The Vvaan Day 5 Box Office Collection

On Day 5, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has collected Rs 4.39 crore gross so far from 6,123 shows, with 23.0% overall occupancy. According to TrackTollywood, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 48.50 crore. Final Day 5 figures are awaited.

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Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest collection at Rs 64.94 lakh, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 60.43 lakh, while Bihar collected Rs 54.86 lakh, as per TrackTollywood. Delhi recorded Rs 48.06 lakh, followed by Jharkhand at Rs 31.56 lakh. West Bengal earned Rs 28.95 lakh, while Gujarat collected Rs 25.49 lakh. Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh recorded Rs 22.11 lakh, Rs 20.68 lakh and Rs 14.87 lakh, respectively.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

TrackTollywood reports that the film collected Rs 8.84 crore on Day 1. Its Day 2 collection stood at Rs 12.82 crore, followed by Rs 16.67 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, the film earned Rs 5.78 crore, while Day 5 collection currently stands at Rs 4.39 crore.

All About The Film

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who makes his feature directorial debut with the film. Written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures.

Set in the forests of Central India, the film combines folklore, mythology, fantasy, supernatural elements and action. It draws inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta, Patna.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. After entering a forbidden forest despite warnings about Vandevi, he encounters a mysterious supernatural force and becomes involved in a dangerous battle to protect his people.

Sidharth Malhotra stars as Rishi Kumar/Veer, while Tamannaah Bhatia plays Mamta Kumar. The cast also includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and Durgesh Kumar. Music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Announced in 2024, the film went through several release-date changes before arriving in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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