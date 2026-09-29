US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 In Green As Oil Jitters Ease; Nasdaq Ticks Higher As Chips Recover

US stocks rebounded after the opening bell on Tuesday, September 29 as crude oil prices cooled down amid Middle East uncertainties.

Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27% to 26,893.55, S&P 500 advanced 0.07% to 26,893.55, while Dow Jones Industrial Average remained marginally unchanged at 51,450.43 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.

Brent crude slipped more than 1% to trade around $103.97 per barrel, while WTI dropped 1.7% to $90.99. Oil prices fell as Axios reported on Monday, citing US officials, that President Donald Trump was willing to consider sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concrete steps on Tehran's nuclear programme. Trump later denied the report in a post on Truth Social.

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Meanwhile, Treasury yields mostly remained unchanged, with benchmark 10-year yield stood at 5.26% on Tuesday, while the yield on the 30-year was flat at 5.58%. A mix of surging oil and yields has put pressure on stocks of on Monday. The Dow dropped over 300 points during the previous trading session, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also declined. US stocks came under pressure as investors grappled with three key headwinds such surging oil prices, a sharp rise in Treasury yields, and a sell-off in major technology stocks.

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