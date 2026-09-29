Tukaram Mundhe Assures 'Action' After Borivali Eatery Customer Complaints Of Dead Rat In Masala Dosa

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde has said that action will be initiated against a Mumbai eatery following a complaint that a diner allegedly discovered a dead rat in a Mysore masala dosa, NDTV reported.

“We will take action on the restaurant. The complainant should also approach FDA,” Munde said in response to the complaint.

The incident was reported from Radhakrishna Hotel, located opposite Goyal Shopping Center on L.T. Road near Borivali West railway station.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The complaint stated that the diner's brother had consumed several mouthfuls of the dosa before reportedly spotting what appeared to be a dead rat inside it. The sight left him distressed, following which he vomited.

The complainant subsequently approached the Borivali Police Station and sought action over the alleged food safety lapse.

The allegation comes at a time when Maharashtra's food regulator has intensified inspections of restaurants, hotels and other food establishments across the state, particularly ahead of the festive season.

ALSO READ : Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Mandates 'Mother's Milk Is Best' Warning On All Infant Food Packages

In Mumbai, the FDA recently suspended the licence of iconic Irani restaurant Kyani & Co after an inspection reportedly found cats, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in food preparation and storage areas.

Officials also reported blood inside a refrigerator and an open sewage manhole in the food-processing section.

The regulator has also taken action against several other prominent establishments.

Café Mondegar in Colaba had its licence suspended after an inspection found deficiencies involving food temperature control, thawing and cooling practices, sanitation and drainage.

ALSO READ : FDA's Big Crackdown In Mumbai: Licences Of 13 Reputed Food Establishments Suspended - Full List

Similarly, an inspection of Olympia Coffee House reportedly found cockroach and fly infestation, unhygienic food-preparation and utensil-washing facilities, food being handled directly on the floor and the use of unclean water. Its licence was subsequently suspended.

The FDA has also suspended the licence of BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant at the Royal Western India Turf Club over alleged food safety violations, including blood and ketchup stains found on ice stored at the premises.

The Borivali complaint is yet to be independently established through an FDA inspection.

Any regulatory action against the restaurant will therefore depend on the findings of the authorities following a formal investigation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.