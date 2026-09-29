ITC Takes Full Ownership Of Yoga Bar Parent With Rs 645-Crore Additional Stake Purchase

ITC has completed its acquisition of Sproutlife Foods, the Bengaluru-based company behind health and nutrition brand Yoga Bar, after buying the remaining stake in the business for around Rs 645 crore.

The FMCG major acquired 13,445 equity shares of Sproutlife Foods through a secondary purchase, lifting its ownership from about 47.5% to 100%.

Sproutlife became a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC on September 28, according to ITC's exchange filing.

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The transaction was funded entirely through cash and fits into ITC's strategy of expanding its foods portfolio with newer consumer brands.

Yoga Bar has built its business largely through digital-first channels, including direct-to-consumer and e-commerce platforms, and has also been increasing its presence in physical retail.

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Sproutlife sells a range of nutrition and healthy food products under the Yoga Bar brand.

The company's rapid growth was a key feature of the deal. Sproutlife's turnover more than doubled to Rs 452 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 200 crore in FY25. Revenue had stood at Rs 108 crore in FY24.

ITC first entered the business in M‍ay 2023, when it pu‍rchased a 39.42% stake for Rs 175 crore. The company subsequently raised its holding to around 47.5% before acqui​ring the balanc‍e 52.5% stake in the latest transaction.

The full takeover places Yoga Bar within ITC's wider packaged foods portfolio at a time when large FMCG ‍companies are increasing their exposure to newer consumer businesses.

Digital-first and direct-to-consumer brands have at﻿tracted i﻿ncreasin‌g attention from established players seeking growth in categories such as nutrition, wellness and ready-to-eat foo‍ds.

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ITC has also been expanding through other deals. In February 2025, it agreed to acquire Prasuma, which operates the Prasuma and Meatigo frozen and ready-to-cook brands, with the acquisition structured over three years.

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