OpenAI Acquires Ona, Bets On Smarter AI Agents For Codex

OpenAI on Thursday announced the acquisition of Ona, a startup that develops secure, pre-configured cloud environments that enable artificial intelligence agents to access tools, systems and contextual data needed to perform complex tasks.

The company said Ona's technology will enhance the capabilities of its AI coding assistant, Codex, allowing it to handle longer-running and more sophisticated software development tasks.

The acquisition is also expected to help enterprises deploy AI agents into production environments more effectively.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions, after which Ona's employees will join OpenAI and become part of the Codex team.

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Commenting on the acquisition, Ona Chief Executive Officer Johannes Landgraf said the move marks an expansion of the company's mission rather than an end.

In a LinkedIn post, he described the deal as an opportunity to make Ona's work more impactful at a larger scale.

The acquisition comes as OpenAI ramps up investments in Codex amid rising adoption of AI-powered coding tools.

Competition in the segment has intensified, particularly with rival Anthropic, whose Claude Code assistant has gained significant traction among developers.

OpenAI said Codex now serves more than 5 million weekly active users, up from 3 million in April.

The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its AI ecosystem.

Earlier this year, OpenAI acquired cybersecurity startup Promptfoo and healthcare technology firm Torch.

These followed previous purchases including Software Applications, maker of the Sky AI interface for Mac users, and Jony Ive's AI hardware venture io in a deal valued at over $6 billion.

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