School Holiday Today: Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar And Navi Mumbai Amid Rain?

Heavy rainfall and a Red Alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), have lead to uncertainty about whether educational institutions across Mumbai are open on Saturday, July 4.

As reported by The Times of India, IMD issued this monsoon's first red alert warning, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

No blanket holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by civic authorities, therefore, all educational institutions remain open unless individual schools decide otherwise.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Red Alert In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; IMD Warns Of 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall'

However, the district administration in Palghar and Thane, have announced a holiday for schools and colleges in light of the Red Alert issued by IMD. Local authorities have asked residents to remain cautious as extremely heavy rainfall is expected. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in low lying areas which are prone to flooding.

Authorities have reported waterlogging in low lying areas, resulting in slow moving traffic and delays in train services at some locations. Diversions and delays have been directed at a few flights because of the unpredictable weather. Civic authorities have also deployed emergency response teams to clear flooded roads, remove fallen trees, and monitor vulnerable locations across the city and its neighbouring districts.

Authorities have advised people to stay away from overflowing drains, waterlogged roads, and coastal stretches and have directed them to keep track of official weather bulletins and as well as the advisories issued by the local administrations and disaster management teams.

The IMD has indicated that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the weekend, leading authorities to remain on high alert as they monitor the developing situation.

The continuing spell of monsoon has affected daily life in Mumbai and residents have been cautioned to be careful while commuting.

ALSO READ: Red Alert For Mumbai: IMD Issues Very Heavy Rainfall Warning For City, Thane And Palghar

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