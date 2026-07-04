Nowcast Warning: IMD Warns Of Intense Rain Spells In Mumbai, Thane And Palghar Over Next Three Hours

The latest IMD nowcast warning indicates that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and adjoining areas, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain over the next few hours as the southwest monsoon remains active acroos coastal Maharashtra.

According to the weather department, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds. The IMD has also maintained a Red Alert for parts of the region, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated locations expected to receive extremely heavy showers. Authorities have issued a warning stating that the weather conditions could trigger waterlogging, flooding, and traffic congestion, particularly in low lying and flood prone areas.

ALSO READ: Red Alert For Mumbai: IMD Issues Very Heavy Rainfall Warning For City, Thane And Palghar

Persistent rain has already affected road transport, while train services and flight operations have been distrupted due to poor visibility and adverse weather.

Blocked drains are being cleared and fallen trees are being removed to minimise the damage of the heavy rainfall. Officials have urged residents to stay indoor unless absolutely necessary during these periods of intense rain. People have also been advised to stay away from waterlogged roads, overflowing drains, and coastal areas and also follow regular updates issued by the IMD and local authorities.

With widespread rainfall expected to continue across the region, authorities have appealed to citizens to remain cautious, monitor official advisories, and cooperate with emergency services until the weather conditions improve.

A nowcast warning is a short term weather forecast, typically valid for the next 2-3 hours. It is issued to alert people about imminent weather events such as heave rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, or hailstorms, allowing the authorities as well as the public to take immediate precautions to reduce the risk of weather related accidents.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Red Alert In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; IMD Warns Of 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall'

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