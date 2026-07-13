Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, NTPC, HCL Tech, Power Finance Corp, NTPC, Reliance Infra And NMDC

Shares of State Bank of India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Power Finance Corp., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and NMDC Ltd.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

LTIMindtree (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 2.8% to Rs. 11,608 crore versus Rs. 11,292 crore.

EBIT up 5.3% to Rs. 1,799 crore versus Rs. 1,709 crore.

EBIT margin at 15.5% versus 15.1%.

Net profit up 5.3% to Rs. 1,466 crore versus Rs. 1,392 crore.

Avenue Supermarts (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.1% to Rs. 18,343 crore versus Rs. 15,932 crore.

EBITDA up 16.2% to Rs. 1,526 crore versus Rs. 1,313 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.3% versus 8.2%.

Net profit up 12.8% to Rs. 936 crore versus Rs. 830 crore.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,000 crore via NCDs and appoints Lalit Ahuja as Chief Operating Officer.

Just Dial (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 9.9% to Rs. 327 crore versus Rs. 298 crore.

EBITDA up 1.2% to Rs. 87.4 crore versus Rs. 86.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.7% versus 29%.

Net profit up 4.1% to Rs. 166 core versus Rs. 160 crore.

Avantel (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 35.7% to Rs. 70.4 crore versus Rs. 51.9 crore.

EBITDA up 66.7% to Rs. 17.4 crore versus Rs. 10.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.7% versus 20.1%.

Net profit up 67.4% to Rs. 5.4 crore versus Rs. 3.2 crore.

Fino Payments Bank

June 2026 new accounts increased 31% YoY to 3.13 lakh

Average deposits rose 11% YoY to Rs 2,755 crore

FinoPay active users grew 38% YoY to 8.4 lakh

Loan referral disbursals surged 253% YoY to Rs 240 crore.

Adani Green - Q1 Business Update

Operational Capacity 27% At 20,142 MW YoY

Greenfield Capacity Addition Stands At 4,327 MW

Added 848 MW Capacity In Q1

Energy Sales 30% At 13,657 Mn Units YoY

BESS Capacity to increase to 10+ GWh by FY27E

Renewable Energy Capacity in GW to rise to 50 GW by 2030

Q1FY27

Operationalized BESS capacity of 1,972 MWh during Q1FY27

Total installed capacity rises to 3,551 MWh1 as of June 30, 2026

Solar portfolio CUF at 25.3% backed by 99.5% plant availability

Wind portfolio CUF at 44.4% backed by 95.3% plant availability

Hybrid portfolio CUF at 49.0% backed by 98.8% plant availability

L&T Finance

Records highest ever consolidated PAT of Rs. 902 Crore for Q1FY27

Achieves highest ever consolidated book of Rs. 1,29,634 Crore, up 27% YoY

NIMs + Fees for Q1FY27 improved to 10.47% vs. 10.22% in Q1FY26

Credit cost for Q1FY27 improved to 2.54% vs. 2.64% in Q4FY26

Rural business finance exhibits strong growth of 24%

Net Profit at 28.7% At Rs. 902 Cr Vs Rs. 701 Cr YoY

Earnings

July 13

HCL Tech

ICICI Prudential Life

Nuvoco Vistas

Bajaj Consumer Care

Krishna Phoschem

Bajaj Consumer Care

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Stocks In News

SBI: The bank completes transfer of a 1.4% stake ahead of SBI Fund Management's IPO, selling 2.9 crore shares to 30 investors at Rs. 574 per share for Rs. 1,655 crore. The bank reduces the OFS size in SBI Fund Management IPO to 4.89% stake from 6.3% earlier.

The bank completes transfer of a 1.4% stake ahead of SBI Fund Management's IPO, selling 2.9 crore shares to 30 investors at Rs. 574 per share for Rs. 1,655 crore. The bank reduces the OFS size in SBI Fund Management IPO to 4.89% stake from 6.3% earlier. ideaForge Technology : The company allots 62.9 lakh shares worth Rs. 500 crore via QIP at Rs. 795 per share, a 4.9% discount to the floor price.

: The company allots 62.9 lakh shares worth Rs. 500 crore via QIP at Rs. 795 per share, a 4.9% discount to the floor price. Lux Industries : The company plans to invest Rs. 600 crore in a manufacturing facility in West Bengal for capacity expansion.

: The company plans to invest Rs. 600 crore in a manufacturing facility in West Bengal for capacity expansion. NTPC: The company approves investment of Rs. 20,457 crore in the Lara Super Thermal Power Project.

The company approves investment of Rs. 20,457 crore in the Lara Super Thermal Power Project. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Assigned CARE AAA/Stable and CARE A1+ ratings to Rs 50,000 crore long-term/short-term bank facilities

Assigned CARE AAA/Stable and CARE A1+ ratings to Rs 50,000 crore long-term/short-term bank facilities Reliance Infrastructure: Subsidiary Mumbai Metro One entered into a debt restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Company that will reduce debt by more than Rs 1,100 crore and lead to withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the company. The company's stake in Reliance Power worth Rs. 763 crore has been provisionally attached.

Subsidiary Mumbai Metro One entered into a debt restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Company that will reduce debt by more than Rs 1,100 crore and lead to withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the company. The company's stake in Reliance Power worth Rs. 763 crore has been provisionally attached. Aster DM Quality Care - ICRA upgraded the company's long-term rating to ICRA AA/Stable from ICRA A+ and reaffirmed ICRA A1+ ratings on short-term facilities; the upgraded rating covers enhanced long-term term loan facilities of Rs 1,607 crore.

- ICRA upgraded the company's long-term rating to ICRA AA/Stable from ICRA A+ and reaffirmed ICRA A1+ ratings on short-term facilities; the upgraded rating covers enhanced long-term term loan facilities of Rs 1,607 crore. Power Finance Corporation : Raised $300 million through 3-year floating rate notes due July 16, 2029 under its $8 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, priced at SOFR plus 110 basis points with quarterly interest payments

Raised $300 million through 3-year floating rate notes due July 16, 2029 under its $8 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, priced at SOFR plus 110 basis points with quarterly interest payments NMDC: Increased iron ore prices effective July 10, 2026, with Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) priced at Rs 5,450 per tonne and Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) priced at Rs 4,700 per tonne.

Increased iron ore prices effective July 10, 2026, with Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) priced at Rs 5,450 per tonne and Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) priced at Rs 4,700 per tonne. HUDCO: The company signs an MoU with the Odisha government for potential loan assistance of up to Rs. 1 lakh crore.

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