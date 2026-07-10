Username Feature Row: WhatsApp Submits Detailed Explanation To Govt

WhatsApp has submitted a detailed response to the government's notice over its proposed "username" feature, and the submission is currently being examined by officials, according to sources.

The Centre had issued the notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp last week, raising concerns that the feature — which would let users message each other without sharing phone numbers — could significantly increase risks of online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams and impersonation.

The government had also directed the company not to roll out the feature until consultations were completed to its satisfaction.

WhatsApp had subsequently sought additional time to respond and assured authorities it would not launch the feature in India before discussions concluded.

Sources told that the company's reply has now reached the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, though there has been no official statement from WhatsApp on the submission.

IT Secretary S Krishnan, speaking on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit on Thursday, said that two other messaging platforms served similar notices, Telegram and Signal, had not yet responded, saying authorities would examine the matter once replies came in.

A Meta team had met IT ministry officials last week after being summoned over the notice.

The government's notice had asked Meta to explain why action should not be taken against it under the IT Act and rules, and reminded the company of its due-diligence obligations as a significant social media intermediary.

ALSO READ: Japanese Companies Are Going Bankrupt Again | The Reason Why

A WhatsApp spokesperson had said last week that the username functionality is not yet live and will be introduced gradually later this year, with safeguards including reserving high-profile names for verified owners and blocking lookalike versions of known usernames.

The company has also said phone numbers will remain mandatory to use the app, and that it has built in protections such as limiting new contact attempts and flagging first-time senders as unfamiliar accounts, new contacts, or based abroad.

Following the notice to WhatsApp, the ministry had also sent similar notices to Telegram and Signal, questioning their existing username features and how they were addressing fraud risks. WhatsApp has around 50 crore users in India, far outnumbering Telegram's user base in the country.

ALSO READ: Gadkari Says Govt Conducting Trials For Hydrogen As Fuel Across 10 Routes

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.